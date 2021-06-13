Letters to the Editor Forest clearing needed: Letters to the editor, June 13, 2021

Cressman's General Store, destroyed in last year's Creek Fire, and the remains of its gas station appear at lower right while surrounded by mostly charred terrain along Highway 168 above the four-lane section near Pine Ridge in this drone image on Friday, April 9, 2021. Fresno Bee file

Better forest management a must

The recent opinion piece by the executive director of Unite the Parks states, “It is unclear why an investment banker and Oregon logging advocate chose to write about the Pacific fisher lawsuit in the Southern Sierra Nevada.” I think it is very clear. These two diverse people wrote about the lawsuit to help the U.S. Forest Service do the job they are responsible for. These two citizens are part of a growing faction that are tired of seeing forests and the habitat for the Pacific fisher and spotted owl go up in smoke every year.

It is clear that preventing professionals charged with managing the forest from doing their job is not saving the forest. Last year 380,000 acres were consumed by the Creek Fire and nearly 10.2 million acres burned on the West Coast alone.

Both sides desire the same result, but we disagree on the approach. It is time for us to “unite” and have a constructive discussion on how to empower those charged with managing our forests to have the resources and freedom to do their job. The future of the forest is at stake.

Ralph Goldbeck, Fresno

Fresno under siege from fireworks

Each night communities across Fresno are besieged by explosions from fireworks, whether legal or illegal. Our pets and children are traumatized; I can only imagine how difficult hearing these "booms" are for combat veterans.

Fireworks are apparently legal in the county, so policy makers, city and county, please adopt an ordinance that prohibits fireworks except on specific holidays. And neighbors, please think about the impact which your nightly amusements are having on others.

Karana Hattersley-Drayton, Fresno

No military help to Azerbaijan

Armenian Americans in Central California have been on edge, concerned about the attacks against Armenia launched by Turkey and Azerbaijan and concerned that our hard-earned tax dollars are being used to fuel the drones and bombs used against their Armenian brethren.

All of these concerns have been meticulously raised by Central California congressional members Valadao, Costa and Nunes. Most recently, Congressman Valadao led the charge on a congressional letter to Secretary of State Blinken raising concerns over the Biden administration’s ill-considered waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act.

This waiver allows the U.S. government to provide military assistance to a dictatorial Azerbaijan, the very government that dropped bombs on innocent civilians in Artsakh, continues to torture over 200 Armenian POWs, and is now encroaching on sovereign Armenia.

Armenian Americans thank Congressman Valadao for his leadership and for members Costa and Nunes for supporting efforts to safely return Armenian POWs and stop further U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan. And we appreciate the coverage by The Fresno Bee of the efforts by our representatives.

Avo Manoukian, Fresno

America is in some serious trouble

I remember hearing as a kid on TV the saying, “America: Love It or Leave It.” That was over 50 years ago. And here I sit, as a 66 year old, hearing the same exact phrase. Why? Why am I hearing this again after 50 something years? It’s because our country is under attack by the very people we elected to run this country and to be spokespersons for what we, the constituents, want and need.

I don’t recall asking Devin Nunes to commit sedition. I certainly didn’t ask him to not certify a free and fair election. Did you? Any of you in the 22nd District?

I also remember a phrase I heard a lot as a kid, and it certainly seems to fit the times we’re in as well: “You’re nothing but a bunch of damned commies.” As I type this, we have members in our House and Senate who are dancing with the devil, and the music was selected by Mr. Vladimir Putin. Please pay attention, Americans, because we’re in some serious trouble.

Christianne Osle, Fresno

Facing the truth of our history

The opinion piece, “A new history curriculum or anti-American propaganda” (5/30) strikes me a bit like propaganda itself. I may not understand or agree with all of critical race theory, but I am aware enough to realize that America is not the shining star we like to believe in.

I myself was taught a revisionist history that made Christopher Columbus a hero and memorialized the iconic Thanksgiving feast, without mentioning the slaughter of native peoples, subsequent land theft and displacement of these people groups to reservations.

Our centuries-long and gruesome history of slavery made a mockery of “liberty and justice for all.” Even after emancipation, Jim Crow laws prevented Blacks from gaining equality and yet today suffer unequal treatment from all sectors of society.

I suggest it is time that educators give students a more honest look into history that may inspire some self-reflection and perhaps correction of wrongs done. We are a great nation, but we are far from innocent. We must acknowledge both the honorable and the despicable actions of the past (and present) in order to pursue true equality and a “more perfect union.”

Glena Penner, Reedley

SPCA not picking up the phone

Fresno’s Animal Control/SPCA is a joke and an embarrassment. On May 28, I had a dead animal issue and attempted to call Fresno Animal Control (contracted with Central California SPCA) for a pickup. I called the SPCA at 9 a.m. initially and followed the instructions for connecting with an operator for reporting emergencies or other issues. I was put on hold, and a continuous recorded message repeatedly said “Thank you for you patience, our operators are helping other callers and will be with you shortly.”

After 30 minutes with no response, I hung up. I tried two more times and was on hold for 30 more minutes on the second try and 1 hour and 15 minutes the third time with the same repeating “patience” message. It is clear to me that SPCA was not answering their incoming calls to this department.

It is hard to believe that the city has contracted with and is paying the SPCA for a service that is not being delivered. With the large number of pets and other animal issues that come up within the city, this problem needs to be addressed.