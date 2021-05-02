Letters to the Editor Seeking Nunes support for Alzheimer’s research: Letters to the editor, May 2, 2021

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, is being sought to support Alzheimer’s research. TNS

Nunes support for Alzheimer’s cure

My great-grandfather Bill had suffered from Alzheimer’s disease prior to his passing. He had been a self-reliant man, a hard worker, and an avid outdoorsman. It was extremely difficult seeing him lose the ability to care for himself and live his life the way he wanted.

There are currently more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, with 690,000 living in California. I lose sleep at night thinking about how common this disease is and imagining the amount of suffering endured by patients and their loved ones.

Thankfully there is an important role that Congressman Devin Nunes can play in addressing this issue. By increasing funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institutes of Health by $289 million, Nunes can help provide millions of Americans like me with a sense of hope for a better tomorrow. This funding would aid scientists in performing the research needed to advance knowledge, aid diagnosis, and work toward developing a treatment or cure for this devastating disease.

Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging Congressman Devin Nunes to lead in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by supporting this critical funding effort.

Soren Laney, Kingsburg

Name new ed campus after Tatarian

Naming the new Educational Campus at Ventura and 10th is a no-brainer. (Roger) Tatarian brought international attention to Fresno as the head of the United Press International. He was a giant in the media. Coming back to Fresno after his service there, he taught at Fresno State and was highly regarded by staff and students.

Roger was a Fresno native, not someone who just lately landed here. Coincidentally, the site of the Fresno Unified complex was the former Fresno County Juvenile Hall named John Ashjian Hall.

Let's keep the Armenian legacy alive.

Richard Asadoorian, Fresno

More broadband access, and quickly

I appreciated reading your April 7th story, “ 31% of Californians don’t have high-speed internet, state says. How Newsom can change that.” As the founding CEO of BizFed and a ReadyNation member, I know investments in our future workforce reap a more robust and inclusive business environment. That’s why I believe that our current and future workforce will greatly benefit from increased broadband access; however, Gov. Newsom and the California Legislature must act soon.

With the shift to online learning, children and youth are relying more on the internet to build the skills, knowledge, and credentials needed to succeed in the workforce. Unfortunately, as the article highlights, many students are at a loss. Working parents, our current workforce, are also increasingly leveraging technology to work remotely. Such increase in demand requires the matching investments to bring homes, businesses and communities up to date to meet their needs.

Expanding access to broadband for all communities would have a profound impact on all business sectors and workforce across the board. I urge the state to act quickly.

Tracy Hernandez, CEO Bizfed

Floyd jury verdict, personal growth

I vividly remember the Rodney King verdict and the ensuing riots in L.A. and I’m embarrassed to admit that at the time, even though I thought the police force was excessive, I basically thought “if only he’d followed the law, none of that would have happened.” I’m grateful for the significant growth I’ve had in this area.

The brave 17-year-old girl who recorded George Floyd’s last breaths — that action and Floyd’s death needs to not be in vain. The verdict is wonderful, but just a starting point for more change. I can’t change the error in my thinking in the past, but now I know better and plan to do better. Lives depend upon it.

Michelle Powers, Fresno

On police and school safety

To the students who feel intimidated by police on campus: With no police in your school, what will you do when one of your classmates brings a gun to school and starts shooting at your friends?

Or what will you do when a mentally ill mass shooter appears at your school? These situations are much more dangerous and likely than a police officer deciding to shoot an unoffending student on campus. You cite incidents of police shootings, but none of these happened on campus, did they?

A person of any color who is confronted by police only needs to raise their hands, cooperate, not talk smack, and they will be safe 99% of the time. Yes, there is a 1%, or maybe more, chance of an accidental shooting. Some have even shot themselves — accidents happen. Next safety tip: do not commit crimes, and you will be safe — except from the criminals, that is.

Ron Vaughan, Tulare

COVID vaccination card is handy

I agree with The Bee’s editorial recommending ID cards for COVID shots. While it may seem unAmerican to some to carry around identification, it seems to me that the pandemic is a special situation where circumstances might call for proof of vaccination. For example, if you are in an accident and require treatment, it would be important for the medics to know.

I was happy to find out that Office Depot has offered to laminate the COVID-19 vaccination record card. That was the 3x4-inch card given to you when you completed your dosage and has your name, birthdate, and dates and brand of your shots. My husband and I brought our cards to our local Office Depot, where the staff copied them onto paper, laminated them, and returned both copies to us, absolutely free. Easy as getting the shots! And now we have one copy for our records and the other to carry with us “just in case.” I recommend that everyone take advantage of this generous offer.