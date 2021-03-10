Letters to the Editor Gyms and COVID: Letters to the editor, March 10, 2021

Letting gyms open is a problem

Early in the COVID-19 epidemic the CDC said that, “Increased respiratory exertion facilitates SARS-CoV-2 transmission.” Some individuals refused to believe the CDC reports that going to restaurants, churches and gyms could spread COVID-19.

In December, Fresno council member Mike Karbassi defended a gym owner who had been fined for not closing his gym during the COVID-19 pandemic. Karbassi’s Twitter account said, “There is no data to back up the notion that gyms following these protocols are a spreader of COVID-19.” The CDC reported outbreaks linked to indoor activities before Karbassi’s comments and now there are more reports. 652

On Feb. 24, the CDC reported in their Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) cases of COVID-19 spread at gyms, even though those gyms attempted to follow recommended protocols. At the Chicago gym 55 of the 81 (68%) attendees were found to be positive for COVID-19 based on lab results or interviews. The reports were notable for probably undercounting the number of people affected.

Going to a gym was, and continues to be, a high risk behavior that should be avoided. While there is scientific evidence to close gyms, there is no scientific evidence to support opening gyms in a pandemic.

James D. Mendez, Fresno

Government suing itself bad idea

According to an article in The Bee, a state assemblyman proposes to establish a “homelessness inspector general” in California. In other words, a new bureaucratic entity allowing the state to file lawsuits against cities and counties failing to “cure” homelessness.

Not only does this seem to address (no pun intended) the symptoms, not the cause, for this societal malady, but are there not current systems in place dealing with this problem?

Do we need government agencies to sue each other at taxpayer expense? What a juicy gig for lawyers, endlessly filing motions, proposals, drafts, briefs, depositions, petitions and injunctions, et cetera. Administrators and clerks can schedule meetings, review data, hire consultants and make statements, ad infinitum.

Another article mentions how the USPS Board of Governors, with three empty seats, should be filled by Democrats appointed by Biden.

Evidently, it must have escaped me for years when mailing a package or letter that it mattered the political leaning of those in charge of delivering the mail.

I have faith our government will reach rational solutions to both these issues since they’ve done such a fantastic job of providing for the American people speedy, uncomplicated, fair and practical solutions to everything else.

Rich Lagomarsino, Fresno

On voter fraud and evidence of such

I would like to respond to Gareth Houghton, who stated about voter fraud “that lack of evidence does not prove that such evidence does not exist.”

If thousands of people all across the country are avidly searching for it for months on end and can’t find it, while not definitive proof, it is certainly a very strong indication that is not there to find.

Laureen McGowan, Fresno

Recall Newsom, return fiscal sanity

Do we need to recall Gov. Newsom? Let me point out a few things that might influence your decision.

Why is our state the only one left with COVID restrictions to churches, restaurants, gyms and schools. This is obviously of great importance to Gavin “Pass the wine and hors d’eouvres” Newsom. I fail to see why he is getting more money for high speed rail if the COVID relief bill passes. I think that most people have by now realized that the only countries with high speed rail that works are the ones that are subsidized by the government of that country, and they are mostly to be found in smaller, high density areas of the world. Spain is mothballing high speed in many places for lack of ridership.

We have chafed under one party rule because the fiscal conservatives have been silenced. Please, recall Newsom and replace him with a fiscally responsible cantidate.