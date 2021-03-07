Letters to the Editor Aiding Fresno’s homeless: Letters to the editor, March 7, 2021

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer talks with Fresno Housing Authority commissioner Cary Catalano while touring a homeless encampment along Highway 41 near Bullard Avenue in Fresno on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Mayor Dyer has spearheaded Project Off-Ramp, a partnership between the city, Caltrans, the CHP and the Poverello House to clean up the freeways around the city and find housing for people living in encampments. Fresno Bee file

Homes for freeway homeless in Fresno?

It is impossible to have a blind eye to the widespread homelessness in Fresno County. Driving through the historic downtown has become something like an apocalypse, crowded with encampment tents and shopping carts filled with junk and trash.

The efforts to house the homeless in Fresno has not had much success, from what can be seen. Mayor Dyer made a recent statement: “By the end of next week, you will not see any more tents on (Highway) 41.” Let us take a second and think about the reality of said statement; frankly, it seems impractical. Highways 99 and 41 have become more and more unsightly with encampments, but they have become normalized (in a sense) to residents; those traveling through pass in shock and disbelief that it looks that way.

A week’s goal does not sound possible. And if it is achieved, will it stay that way? One can only hope.

Denise Idoni, Fresno

Restrooms for homeless needed

I am reading with horror that more and more of our fellow Americans are becoming homeless because of COVID-related economic issues. Many are living in their cars. It is sad that they do not even have access to bathrooms to bathe or relieve themselves. Every human should have the basic dignity of at least having restrooms and bathing areas. We need public restrooms similar to the ones we find in rest areas in strategic areas around the city. We need to have paid shower stalls like the ones we going in campgrounds around the city as well.

Businesses can be given tax relief for constructing and maintaining them. Why aren't our elected officials not doing anything about this? These could be located in parks, or public areas that are accessible to all who need them. If Third World countries can do it, why can't we?

Anuradha Gajaraj-Lopez, Clovis

Keep an eye on Trump followers

I believe one of the worst catastrophes of modern times was the stolen election of 2016. Trump successfully hijacked our democratic election system, (with the aid of Russian and American operatives), in his attempt to become president for life. His stolen election scheme worked so good the first time that he just cannot and will not accept the fact that his scheme failed the second attempt. (Count his lawsuits to pursue his failed scheme.)

Fortunately for America, our system of democracy is stronger than Trump and any of his lackeys. For reasons I will never be able to fathom, Trump has garnered a cult-like following of supporters who are prepared to plunder, pillage, and murder for the honor of their glorious leader.

Manson and Hitler also had loyal followers willing to plunder, pillage, and murder for the honor of their magnificent leader. The minions of these men became oblivious to the rule of law and order. Is it possible to wake up these Trump supporters to a democratic system and the rule of law and order?

Until then, I think we need to keep an eye on these folks!

Gary D. Harris, Fresno

Free bus rides, or safe Fresno?

I am a little confused. One day it was reported in The Bee that the Fresno City Council is considering free bus rides for everyone. The next day it was reported that Fresno faces 250 layoffs, including police and firefighters. With a $31 million shortfall of tax revenue, it just doesn't make horse since.

The city of Fresno pulls in $5.5 million to $6 million a year in revenue from bus fares. With a shortage of police and firefighters already, why would the city even consider such an option. The city’s foremost duty to its citizens is a safe environment. Fresno has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes. Lets get our priorities in order.