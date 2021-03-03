Letters to the Editor Changing Squaw Valley’s name: Letters to the editor, March 3, 2021

Taweah Garcia holds a sign supporting a campaign to change the name of Squaw Valley in Fresno County. Her sign includes a Native American symbol representing the four directions and people from all nations, she said. Fresno Bee file

Let’s change Squaw Valley’s name

Thank you to Carmen George for the thorough article (The Bee, Feb. 12) on changing Squaw Valley's name. We have cringed at hearing the name ever since learning of its derogatory implications from our local Mono Indian elders many years ago.

It was a relief when the Bureau of Land Management changed the local management area from Squaw Leap to the San Joaquin River Gorge. Here, as in other places with the same name, people have been accustomed to the usage, and most non-native residents are not aware of the derogatory meaning. But once one becomes aware of the sense of the term, it feels wrong to use it.

We wish perseverance to the Dunlap area residents, native and non-native, in pursuing a name change for the betterment of all.

Anne and Stan Neal, Auberry

Mr. Bredefeld, focus on your day job

Did Garry Bredefeld run for the wrong office? It seems to me he still has more than enough unfinished work with his responsibilities as an elected member of the Fresno City Council before he takes on that of the Fresno Unified school board.

Let Board of Education members attend to public school matters while others manage their responsibilities beyond the purview of the school board, never-the-less affecting school operation. Things such as: housing, zoning, traffic patterns, policing etc. As if that were not enough, one public body using tax money to sue another is atrocious.

Respect and cooperation are still valid.

Ruth M. Gadebusch, Fresno

Rihanna, thanks for aiding India farmers

I am a Punjab native who for months knew about the cruel conditions farmers in India were facing while protesting against India’s three new agricultural laws. However, for others this information was unknown since getting limited media attention.

This was suddenly changed when Rihanna demonstrated the power of social media by tweeting out a post in support of the farmers. From this, many local figures such as Mayor (Jerry) Dyer and other influential figures like Greta Thunberg joined the fight for farmer rights.

The tweet from Rihanna was just a simple demonstration of hashtag activism where an influential figure through the use of social media drew attention to an issue, which to many was unknown at the time. The influence of hashtag activism has been present for years, such as through the #MeToo movement to draw attention to sexual harassment, and currently it is being showcased in support of the Indian farmers.

As long as social media revolves around our everyday lives, issues such as the farmers protest will not go unnoticed because through hashtag activism people will use their influence through social media to pressure nations, such as India to give people the rights they deserve.

Harmeet Singh, Fresno

Support Fresno’s Legion of Valor

Recent articles in The Fresno Bee address Mayor Dyer’s interest in resolving the issue of the sale of the Tower Theater to Adventure Church.

An outpouring of protest from the Tower District and arts community gives pause to that conclusion.

Our mayor with a desire to unify the community offered the Fresno Memorial Auditorium, known as the Fresno Veterans‘ Memorial Auditorium, as an alternative location for Adventure Church.

The Children’s Musical Theater expressed concern over the uncertainty of future productions with the church renting the building.

As a member of the greater Fresno arts community, I support the venues held at the Tower Theatre and the Children’s Musical Theater.

However, I find it deeply disturbing the Fresno Veterans Memorial Auditorium, home to the Legion of Valor Museum, received no mention. The auditorium is on the Local Official Register of Historic Resources and the Fresno County Historic Landmarks and Records Advisory Commission List.

Our museum is open year long as a repository of irreplaceable memorabilia and artifacts donated by our veterans. The Legion of Valor Museum receives national commendation and is a treasure of military history.

What accommodations are in place to preserve this tribute to our veterans?