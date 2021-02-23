Letters to the Editor Vaccines needed for all: Letters to the editor, Feb. 23, 2021

Luis, a Pappas Family Farms worker from Coalinga, was among 50 farmworkers who got vaccinated for COVID-19 on Jan. 25, 2021 in Mendota. Fresno Bee file

We need vaccines for people of color

It was a shame to read about the inequitable distributions of COVID-19 vaccinations to the Central Valley, a swath of California that is often overlooked and overworked. We feed the nation. What will President Biden’s vaccine plans do for the Valley?

I live in Fresno, and I hope the new administration will handle vaccine distribution with the urgency it deserves while keeping equity in mind. Let us not forget who is hurting the most here: Latinos are already three times more likely than whites to contract COVID-19. In California alone, as of late last month, over 1.1 million Latinos have contracted COVID-19 and more than 15,000 have died. Our farmworkers, who have served as our essential workforce, should be prioritized for these vaccines. Our morality as a nation and economy are at stake.

Dr. Olivia Munoz, Fresno

Nunes, apologize for the Big Lie

Devin Nunes owes us an apology and an explanation. He needs to apologize for promoting “The Big Lie,” which states Trump won and the election was stolen. That’s not what happened and Mr. Nunes knows it. So I expect my congressman to tell all his constituents that this was all because of a lie, one that he continued, which led to insurrection and murder.

This is the most outrageous display of unfitness for office I’ve seen from my cCongressman. He either is sick in the head and doesn’t know the difference between the truth and a lie, or he’s a fascist who wants to over throw our government so he and his BFF Trump can stay in power.

He’s become a little too Putin and QAnon for my taste and he needs to go. Why people in this district keep electing him is beyond me. His Cow could do a better job.

Chris Osle, Fresno

New fruit emerging in our politics

Every late fall and winter the fruit farmers of the San Joaquin Valley pull out many acres of fruit trees and grape vines because they produce poor fruit or fruit that is no longer profitable. If the stump and root system are sound, they may graft new good fruit stock onto the old stump.

Jesus is quoted in Matthew 7:16 as follows: “Thus by their fruit you will recognize them.” The American people on Nov. 3 pulled out the administration of Donald Trump because of the poor fruit it was producing during the last four years. Fruit such as hatred, lying, deception, discrimination and self-indulgence was evident from the beginning. There was no point in trying to graft new policies onto the old root, for it was beyond redemption.

The American people have chosen a new root stock, one of decency. integrity, inclusiveness, God-honoring, and caring for its citizens. We are looking forward to a harvest of good fruit.

Henry Rogalsky, Kingsburg

Will county clerk post be stolen?

Jan. 6 demonstrated the danger of misinformation about “stolen elections” and voter fraud. Our Board of Supervisors must appoint an interim Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters who will not be seen as partisan and can demonstrate the integrity, transparency, and independence crucial in operations of that office.

At the last board meeting public speakers made allegations about voter fraud that have not been substantiated in Fresno County. Some recommended the board appoint a lawyer who is a member of the Republican Central Committee. To select a party official to serve in the role would further erode public confidence in our election system.

Retiring Clerk Brandi Orth recommended Assistant County Clerk James Kus because he has the skills necessary to implement complicated voter policy and comply with state regulations. The board should appoint Kus because he has experience with complex software, strategic planning, data analyses and the county voting system. We need an interim clerk-registrar of voters with the experience necessary to ensure successful operations, provide oversight of personnel, and continue the operational controls for secure and fair elections.

Supervisors should resist distractions and claims of unsubstantiated voter fraud. Public trust in voting operations is paramount to our democracy.