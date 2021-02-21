Letters to the Editor Republicans and David Valadao: Letters to the editor, Feb. 21, 2021

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., speaks in Sacramento. He was facing possible censure this weekend by the state GOP over his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. AP file

Fresno County GOP and David Valadao

I find it interesting to hear the tone-deaf response by local Republicans to David Valadao voting to impeach Donald Trump a second time. Their message is proof positive that the Republican Party has collapsed under its own dead weight.

Since Reagan, the GOP has moved away from fiscal responsibility and the values of the original party of Lincoln, and supplanted them with a party-before-country philosophy where handing billions to ultra-wealthy corporations and individuals is viewed as “job creation,” despite the fact that recent studies have shown zero net benefit to the average American. Additionally, the path was opened for the rise of a false liberator to prominence in the form of the self-centered narcissistic bully who made no effort to hide his intentions of becoming president-for-life.

Congratulations, Valley Republicans. You are now facing a revelation that has not been evident in the GOP since Dwight Eisenhower. In fact, Donald Trump managed in the last four years to have an effect on the GOP similar to what the final stages of decomposition has on the human body.

Trump and his family are grifters. It is all they know. But they have convinced themselves (and too many others) that they are American royalty. In the light of the new day, that illusion is going to come to an inglorious end.

Timothy McKeever, Fresno

Conservatives vs. liberals explored

‘Twas thinking about the basic political differences between my liberal friends and my conservative friends. I would say the bottom line is conservatives think you have the Constitutional right and personal responsibility to make your life what you want it to be. My liberal friends think the government should do that for you.

Jon Schwabenland, Clovis

Story by The Bee was poorly timed

It was completely irresponsible for you to publish the article “‘Let Them Play’ rallies for high school sports to return planned for 3 Fresno-area locations” in a recent issue of The Bee. We are in the deadliest phase of a global pandemic that has claimed hundreds of thousands of American’s lives. It is not safe for people to gather in groups to play or watch sports. The fact that you cover this story uncritically is poor journalism; no health professionals are quoted in regards to this ridiculous gathering. It’s disgusting that you advertise where and when these foolish people are planning to hold a rally.

These restrictions are deemed necessary by public health officials to stop the spread of a deadly contagious disease. Those claiming they are the result of any person or group’s “desires” are doing so disingenuously. This event and the attitudes of those planning it only further the duration and damage of the pandemic.

Philip Drew, Fresno

California’s water systems need fixes

If the Biden/Harris administration is committed to solving water quality and supply problems for Valley residents, there is a ready path to follow by maximizing our existing system to deliver surface water and by investing in upgrades that will serve all residents for decades to come.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Congress can do a lot to support badly needed water infrastructure in California’s Central Valley. And immediate progress is possible when water supplies that are already available can make their way to the Valley for farms and rural communities. As a Pleasant View school board member, I saw firsthand how surface water irrigating surrounding farms helped replenish and improve the quality and quantity of the groundwater that serves the school and surrounding communities.

Infrastructure investment should be a priority for the new administration. A letter signed by more than 200 agricultural organizations and urban and rural water districts urged leaders to address aging infrastructure in upcoming funding efforts. Existing water infrastructure is in desperate need of rehabilitation. Most federal water projects in the West were built more than 50 years ago and were not designed with the present and future population demands and climate conditions in mind.