Letters to the Editor Rule of law matters: Letters to the editor, Feb. 19, 2021

In this image from video, senators and staff give a standing ovation to U.S. Capitol Police offer Eugene Goodman, standing in the far back row, shortly before voting to award him the Congressional Gold Medal for his actions during the Jan. 6 riot, as the Senate took a break from the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Senate Television via AP

It is my belief that President Trump and others in his administration have broken several laws. There is evidence that this is true. However some in the new Biden administration and in his following have opined that we should overlook these crimes in order to bring “peace” and “healing” to the country.

But if we do not uphold the law and bring criminals to justice, there is a corruption that continues to fester and grows more malignant. We cannot have peace without justice. We cannot have healing without bringing charges, openly trying those cases in court and coming to a just conclusion. The rule of law matters. It must be upheld.

Sweeping the crimes under the rug encourages the perpetrators to continue to commit more crimes.

Jeanie Warner, Visalia

Support recall of Sierra’s James Hoak

I appreciate the coverage and attention in the local media of the riot participation of Sierra Unified School District Trustee James Hoak. Like many in my community, I am troubled by the lack of judgment and good character displayed by Mr. Hoak in his decision to participate in a riot against our Capitol. Mr. Hoak broke the law. He took part in the historical and devastating Jan. 6 insurrection against the United States government.

Mr. Hoak attempts to justify his actions in several written and televised stories covering his participation in the riot. What we know is that he was beyond the barricade line and in a crowd of other rioters in one video he chose to stream on Facebook. We know he was there in costume mocking the president-elect while claiming to be there as a member of the press. I question the validity of this excuse especially, as I believe there are rules and ethics that govern the behavior of members of the press; I saw no credible reporters violating the law to be present providing coverage.

It is my hope that the community will support the recall effort soon to be underway.

Jessica Hudson, Tollhouse

Blood donations critically needed right now

Your blood is needed now to save lives. The Central California Blood Center is doing everything it can to collect enough Type O blood--the type that can be given to almost anyone--while urging our hospital partners to take every possible step to reduce unnecessary usage of type O blood. But the forecast for the next few days/weeks looks very concerning.

The COVID pandemic has led to a decline in blood donations, and this directly impacts lives here in Central California and nationwide. The patients who will benefit are our neighbors and relatives, and they cannot wait on this life-saving therapy when critically ill from trauma, undergoing invasive surgery for cancer and other illnesses, and or even in cases of difficult childbirth requiring blood products.

Please join the Fresno-Madera Medical Society and the Fresno County Public Health Dept. as we urge all Central Valley residents to consider donating blood within the next few weeks. We need all blood types, but are in particular need of Type O blood. Visit donateblood.org to make an appointment.