Letters to the Editor Whoppers of conspiracy theories: Letters to the editor, Feb. 12, 2021

President Donald Trump speaks about the election in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 3, 2020. TNS

Some whoppers of conspiracy theories

How did President Trump lose the popular vote? While Trump was distracted by the Democrat conspiracy of flooding ISIS fighters across the southern border via caravans, 8 million illegal Nazis flooded across the northern border to vote for Biden. That’s right! All the white supremacists in this country are actually for Biden. I thought Fox was legit, but they’re too liberal to give this truth to me straight, so I switched to OANN and NEWSMAX. But they’ve all been corrupted by Soros. Where do I get my information?

Follow the trail: Limbaugh has 2 feet, 2 feet equals 24 inches, inches are on a ruler, Queen Elizabeth is a ruler, Queen Elizabeth is a ship, ships sail on the sea, the sea has fishes, fishes have fins, the Finns fought the Russians, Russians love Trump, that’s why I’m rushin’ from Rush’s to Russia’s propaganda. Thanks to the Three Stooges, CoupAnon, and KooKooAnon.

Don Smith, Fresno

Distance learning is actually working

Please know that there is excellent and high level learning happening. Teachers have embraced virtual education and are providing virtual trips to art museum and places that are educating our students in a real way. Students are experiencing computer platforms that support learning in all subjects and are preparing students for district and state testing, which has been online for years.

For parents who are dismayed that their children are in pajamas all day, that is a home issue that teachers cannot be responsible for. Parents must provide an atmosphere that respects education; have your child dressed, fed and ready to listen to the teacher. It is exciting to see that there are parents who do sit and provide support for their children.

Parents are not used to being responsible for their children all day. Teachers are not babysitters; they are instructors, and they have continued to instruct and teach through this entire pandemic.

Support and respect the learning that is happening. Don't allow children to see this as a terrible, depressing time. Love them enough to keep them safe, and teach them that getting through difficult times is a part of life. That is what education is really about.

Denyce Butler, Fresno

Housing not about to get cheaper

I read with interest the recent Bee article about the need for housing in Fresno. Here are some facts that tell the story:

▪ Fresno, with a population of approximately 530,000 has 108,000 individuals living at or below the poverty level. The poverty income level for a family of four is $2,183 per month. If 30% of a family’s income is spent on housing, that is $655 per month.

▪ The average apartment rent for 900 square feet is $1,186 per month. Only 2% of apartments rent for $700 per month or less.

The housing need issues of Fresno will continue to increase because of the following factors:

▪ With COVID causing an increase in unemployment, these numbers are bound to increase.

▪ Public funding to construct additional housing is prohibitively high due to the requirement of using prevailing wage formulas.

▪ Increased state and local development costs have significantly increased development and construction costs.

▪ Building material costs continue to increase at a substantial rate.

Unless our public officials and agencies address this issue and find ways to make housing more affordable, we as a community will continue to deal with the negative ramifications of this.