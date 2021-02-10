Letters to the Editor Medal of Freedom insults: Letters to the editor, Feb. 10, 2021

Former President Donald Trump’s awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom is criticized in a letter to the editor of The Fresno Bee. Here he speaks after presenting the Medal of Freedom to former college football coach Lou Holtz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 3, 2020. TNS

Cheapening the Medal of Freedom

Trump awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to hatemonger Rush Limbaugh and Trump sycophants, conspiracy theorists Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan, is an insult to all the previous recipients.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is given to people who have done extraordinary things in their lives and to recognize exceptional contributions to national security, world peace or cultural endeavors. Past recipients include the astronauts who walked on the moon, Jackie Robinson, congressman John Lewis, actor Tom Hanks, poet/novelist Maya Angelou, and author Harper Lee, to name a few worthy recipients. Loyalty to Trump and his hateful, insane rhetoric and being willing to block certification of our free and fair election seems to be the only contribution of these three.

Shameful.

Stephanie Renna, Fresno

Repubicans seek to destroy America

The Republican road to ruin has gone from bad to worse: from their traditional efforts to kill Social Security and Medicare, disenfranchise voters, increase pollution, and redistribute wealth to the wealthy; to choosing to allow thousands of avoidable COVID-19 deaths; to their latest step of actively recruiting, inciting, and defending the violent extremists who stormed our Capitol to overturn a free and fair presidential election.

Elected Republicans even took part in the riot. The Republican Party promoted, condoned and supported these seditious, unAmerican activities. Remember this in the next elections, and vote against those who seek to destroy our country.

Jeff Single, Fresno

Warszawski’s words just like Appleton’s

Mr. Warszawski’s commentary piece on our Sierra Unified School District trustee was as far out of line as Ray Appleton’s punishment for his comments on the news editors’ bias toward all things conservatives favor.

The left espouses celebrating diversity and inclusion in all things except political opinions. The suspension of Ray Appleton and the call for punishment of James Hoag are further examples of the left-wing movement to silence conservatives, and its working. Big tech is leading the way.

I would suggest figures of speech such as “ought to be hanged” and “should be tarred and feathered” should be taken as metaphors as intended and are never meant to be taken literally these days. But because the left chooses to jump at every opportunity to censor and punish anyone who offends some people with such words, I am sure the Fresno Bee management is busy now deciding the appropriate punishment for Mr. Warszawski. Why? Because he has James Hoak “in his crosshairs” (his words), obviously meaning he intends to use a rifle with an aiming device to shoot Mr. Hoak.

Unfortunate choice of a metaphor, or is he an NRA supporter?

Tim Young, Auberry

Hoak should resign from Sierra post

In my opinion James Hoak should resign. That’s my vote. I believe him to be a rude, cruel, and racist individual. What he did to Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias at his home was shameful. What he did on his trip to Washington, D.C. to supposedly document the day, but, instead participated in trespassing and trashing with the other thugs inside the Capitol is unforgiveable.

My only interaction with James Hoak came when I participated in a vehicle parade up Blackstone and around Nees to support the Biden-Harris campaign. We had ended the parade on Blackstone and Gettysburg when Hoak and his henchmen/cronies came, parked, and approached us. They came prepared to argue and disrupt our peaceful gathering. They were loud, vulgar, inconsiderate by not wearing a mask, and not social distancing, but instead trying to get into our faces. He does not represent the moral practices and integrity of the Fresno Unified School Board of Trustees.

As for me, my love for others trumps James Hoak’s hatred for others.