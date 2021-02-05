Letters to the Editor Nunes and the riot: Letters to the editor, Feb. 5, 2021

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) sits in the audience as the House Judiciary Committee holds an impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington in 2019. NYT

Will Nunes condemn the Capitol riot?

Devin Nunes doesn’t represent me, though I live in his district. I have written him several times asking for clarification of his stance on various issues, to address certain issues important to our district, and why he was afraid to hold public meetings. All I receive are propaganda mailers that I help pay for, no response.

In 18 years he has done nothing substantiative for our district. Instead, he is an embarrassment. Purporting to be a patriot, a protector of the Constitution, he files frivolous lawsuits against critics, attempting to limit their right of free speech. He advances sensational, duplicitous conspiracy theories. He challenges our democracy by trying to nullify a free and fair election just because his idol tells him to.

Nunes’ silence and failure to condemn the domestic terrorist attack on our Capitol acknowledges that he appreciates his role in inciting it.

I wonder what Devin did when the mob was breeching the chamber and he was told to grab his gas mask. Did he stand strong and raise his fist in solidarity with his mob of supporters, or did he cower under his desk like the true coward he is when it comes to facing reality?

David G. Edwards, Fresno

Church in Tower tests tolerance

Those who live in the Tower Disctrict have had a reputation for tolerance for a long time. It is going to be interesting to see how tolerant they are of a Christian church having services in the iconic Tower Theater.

Ron Bock, Clovis

Nuremburg, Senate impeachment

I'm certainly glad the present Senate was not in charge of the Nuremburg Trials. Separating babies from their parents with no provision for uniting ... how different is that from separating families on the trains to Auschwitz? How different is storming our congressional halls smashing windows from the Kristallnacht of Germany?

Sylvia Woodburne, Fresno

Appleton must resign, apologize

Concerning the Ray Appleton garbage comments that has finally exposed the ceremonial irrational daily vents and head-in-the-sand guests he normally has on his KMJ radio program. Appleton’s calling for the hanging of certain newscasters was his due diligence of nonsense he normally spews.

His style hides behind pseudo-cerebral discussions, normally playing the contrarian to what is almost always the right thing to do. Instead of gracefully providing his hollow-head listeners for the semblance of misspoken idiocies with a timid mea culpa, he can only jokingly give a smiling, “tongue-cheek“ excuse, as if a cute comment releases his responsibility of inciting on the edge loyal Appleton righties to commit criminal behavior.

Appleton should — if he has any sense of integrity or remorse, for a shameless talk show disguised as reasonable — resign and apologize to all who respect the use of airwaves with a standard that refrains from demagoguery and the fomenting of criminal behavior.

Jess Sanchez Barroso, Fresno

Are they like those who backed Hitler?

The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump boils down to one thing: He lied about fraud in the election and that fueled the insurrection on Jan. 6.

Trump’s lies still keep thousands of Americans believing he lost due to fraud, rather than understanding that President Biden won because more voters chose him. This lie keeps the anger and right-wing extremists ready to jump at another chance to reassert their demagogue as president.

I believe another impeachment trial is imperative to prove, through evidence and reason, that there was no massive fraud in the election, and therefore Trump knowingly lied to hold on to power, setting up his believers to storm the capitol.Trump sycophants will continue to believe whatever fantasy they choose, but perhaps there are a few principled, reasonable Republicans who can be convinced by the truth.

If not, history will show them for what they are, as it has the supporters of Mussolini, Stalin and Hitler.

Victoria Young-Condon, Fresno

Take Hoak off Sierra schools

Anyone who took part in the insurrection on Jan. 6 had to be involved in the planning and execution because one does not just get up and say “I am going to visit the Capitol today.” It takes time so planning had to have occurred.

Anyone dumb enough to believe the lies of Donald Trump and stupid enough to take part in such an undemocratic adventure needs to consider leaving our country. We are not a haven for white racists like the James Hoak and others from Fresno.

I do not see how the Sierra Unified School District could allow anyone dumb enough to believe Trump lies and involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection to remain on their school board. He needs to be fired, and for his involvement in Washington, put in jail.