Letters to the Editor Devin Nunes an ‘enemy of the state’? Letters to the editor, Feb. 3, 2021

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) sits in the audience as the House Judiciary Committee holds an impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington on Dec. 4, 2019. NYT

Nunes is really enemy of the state

Devin Nunes is a member of the Sedition Caucus and bears some measure of responsibility for the violent invasion of the Capitol by domestic terrorists. For this reason, the Valley voters who sent him back for another term are culpable, too.

The insurrectionist criminals, like most terrorists, were manipulated by individuals smarter and more powerful than they, including President Trump and Congressman Nunes. Trump, Nunes and others convinced them of a lie: that voter fraud prevented Trump's re-election. Trump is both delusional and narcissistic, so he probably believes this lie. Nunes may be dim enough to believe it, too, or perhaps he knows it's a lie.

In either event, by inciting an insurrection against our democratic republic, Devin Nunes is an enemy of the state. His voters owe a debt to our community and the nation. Contact Devin Nunes (email him at nunes.house.gov/contactform/ or call him at 559.323.5245). Tell him to resign.

Bryan Syverson, Fresno

Nunes mailer short on truth

I recently received an email message from Rep. Devin Nunes containing his statement about the mob riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Despite the facts, Nunes never mentions that Donald Trump incited the riot. Nunes also does not say that he will return his Presidential Medal of Freedom, which appears to recognize his work as Trump's top henchman.

Instead, Nunes calls for a reckoning in “American society overall.” He says political violence has been “normalized,” but never admits that the violence has anything to do with the relentless stream of false information that he and Trump have been spreading for years.

According to Nunes, “society overall” must take responsibility for his malicious and incompetent governance.

Richard M. Oberto, Fresno

Maybe Nunes was under a desk

I can't help but wonder where Devin Nunes was cowering while the Capitol was being overrun by rioters he helped to inspire.

Wes Parker, Kingsburg

Big tech censors, China will collapse

Big tech censored the president of the USA. Who are these people? Why did none of them act when for months antifa and BLM burned the cities and much more?

Keep in mind, maybe the American people have lost one battle, but I believe they will win the war against the big tech, globalists and foreign powers as soon as China runs out of money to pay them.

Those days are coming. Just the way the former Soviet Union collapsed, China will collapse on its own biological weapon that created to bring the world to its knees. That would be globalists swan song. Justice will prevail.

Astine Zadourian, Fowler

May 2021 be year of being bipartisan

I’ve had it with insults, sarcasm and screaming getting all our attention. I’m ready for civility, decency and the democratic process to get a lot more coverage.

That’s why I admire the 17 Republican members of Congress, including the Central Valley’s David Valadao, for the letter they sent to President Biden on Jan. 20.

My favorite part was this: “Americans are tired of the partisan gridlock and simply want to see leaders from both sides of the aisle work on issues important to American families, workers, and businesses ... We firmly believe that what unites us as Americans is far greater than anything that may ever divide us. In that spirit, we hope that we can rise above the partisan fray to negotiate meaningful change for Americans across the nation.”.

I respect this reach across the aisle and hope we see a lot more of this from both parties. We need our leaders to move us toward lasting solutions to the pandemic, racial injustice, poverty, gun violence and climate change. I hope the most used word of 2021 will be “bipartisan.”