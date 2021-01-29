Letters to the Editor Trump and Manson: Letters to the editor, Jan. 29, 2021

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House in Washington, D.C., en route to Mar-a-Lago, the President's private club in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. TNS file

How Trump is like Charles Manson

Charles Manson and Donald Trump both initiated their crimes ... but both were not connected to the crime scene.

Rick Geddie, Fresno

On Ray Appleton and Cumulus

As the dominant news-talk radio outlet in this market, Cumulus Media has a corporate-social responsibility. It could take the high road now by 1) Firing Ray Appleton, and give him a severance package that is mutually agreed on; 2) Give warning to remaining local talk show hosts in their employ that this kind of behavior by them will subject them to dismissal as well; and, 3) Agree to abide by the Equal Time Rule and Fairness Doctrine that the FCC under Reagan got rid of over 30 years ago.

It would take years for them to restore their credibility, and they would likely lose revenue and ratings, but what is more important? Until and unless that happens, people should refrain from listening to the station, and stop supporting its local and national advertisers.

I applaud Councilman Arias for considering a proposal that would stop the city of Fresno from advertising with KMJ, or any Cumulus station. I'm guessing there is an alternate medium that Appleton could spew his hubris on — probably the one that the soon ex-president will be on. I'm sure the ex-POTUS would hire him. He would fit right in.

Sean Boyd, Fresno

Let’s learn from differences

The riots on the Capitol were just another chapter in an all-too-familiar story. Sadly, many would rather forget or choose not to acknowledge how close we are to a world where actions like this where a daily occurrence.

I had the privilege to speak with a 91-year-old woman from Louisiana who recounted her time through segregation and stories of her grandmother as a slave. Her surprise was not founded in how a mob could be riled up, fueled by hatred, and directed by a tyrant to commit treason. Her surprise was that it took so long.

When we speak of American ideals, founding principals and yes, even making America great “again,” we must never forget that those ideas are based in religious seclusion, class exploitation, and racial bigotry. This country committed genocide to be founded, and imported human lives to be built. That is not a country that I can stand for and neither should any American.

Progress is inevitable, and in a world that is more connected than ever, we have the opportunity to share and learn from our differences. That is what will make America great.

Keyto Brown, Fresno

Nunes, McCarthy should resign

Devin Nunes and Kevin McCarthy have shown they do not believe in the basic principal of representative American government. They voted to throw out the certified electoral votes of almost 10 million American voters in Arizona and Pennsylvania. The vote took place after the Trump insurgency tried to overthrow the government of this country.

It is impossible to imagine they were stupid enough to really believe in Trump's Big Lie about election fraud. They did it to curry favor with the now disgraced Donald Trump and his murderous and treasonous thugs. They should both resign from the Congress.

Gordon Fake, Fresno

Need leaders to be righteous examples

I read with horror that several persons from the Valley participated in the insurgency at Washington, D.C. One was a board member at a school district. At the least, he should step down from a position that is influential in society.

Every person who stormed the Capitol has to be treated as a domestic terrorist — no less. There can be no excuse for desecration of the citadel of democracy — none!

We need leaders that are examples of righteousness in society.