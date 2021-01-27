Letters to the Editor Getting rid of Trump’s enablers: Letters to the editor, Jan. 27, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. AP

Time to get rid of Trump’s enablers

Donald Trump has shown how much of a coward he is. After instigating the attack on the Capitol and telling his crowd he would be there with them, he ran to view the results of his actions on TV with delight. Now he castigates those same blindly loyal followers who believe his every word.

If these actions don’t wake them up, nothing ever will. He has totally abandoned you. He does not give one whit about any of you. He has opened the door for these hate groups that can’t accept that we are all created equal. And now he’s trying to close it.

We need to rid ourselves of the enablers in Congress who support him. They are just as guilty of the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 as the rioters. What a sad day for the country I fought for.

Raymond Banuelos, Fresno

A new America is being born

America’s first coup successfully occurred in Wilmington, N.C. on Nov. 10, 1898. Their leaders were white Democratic soldiers from the failed Confederacy, using intimidation, murder, and Jim Crow laws to overthrow the biracial Republican government.

America’s second coup leaders are white Republican oppressors following the old Jim Crow playbook of disenfranchising the votes of Americans of color.

Alvin Toffler (1928-2016), an American writer/futurist in the 1970s, wrote, “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn.” What Toffler correctly predicted is 21st century technology would be changing at 10x speed; however, some would remain aliterate.

The civilized of the 21st century are learning that we are better served by a government that looks like us, unlearning the failed ideology that bias is just, and racism is heroic, and relearning that people of all colors, gender and religions make significant contributions to the American experiment.

Lemarr Treadwell, Fresno

Is tyrannical rule what we want?

California and Fresno are now being run by leftist tyrants who believe that we should give up every freedom that our Constitution guarantees because they say so.

I am not a COVID denier. I do believe in masks and social distancing, but are we really just supposed to give up all of our freedoms and livelihoods and the right to feed ourselves and pay our bills because some tyrant snaps his fingers? While we are doing that, are we also supposed to overlook the fact that most of these leftists are ignoring their own rules?

Here is another thing we should think about. Why are Amazon, Google, Target, and Walmart cheering all these tyrants on as they are willfully and purposefully killing small businesses? The reason, of course, is because the Democrat governors and mayors in this country are quite literally destroying their competition! By the time this “pandemic” is over, the only place left to buy anything will be the internet and the “big and large” box stores! Is that really the kind of world we want to live in? Unfortunately, I fear that is where we are headed, because the tyrants will not stop unless they are made to.

Bill Walker, Fresno

County must meet PRA requests

I read with interest the article by Marek Warsawski about an email response by Tom Wheeler, supervisor, District 5, Madera County.

As a supervising planner for the County of Santa Barbara (remoting from my home in Fresno), I frequently respond to PRAs. It came as a surprise to me that you (Wheeler) would imply that you could charge for this request, as I believe that that may be against the law — the district may only charge a fee “covering direct costs of duplication.” In this day and age, most of my responses are via email, not hard copies, so there is no duplication cost, just research time, which cannot be subject to cost recovery.

I trust that Madera County responds promptly and legally to any and all PRAs. I understand that some of these can be time consuming and personally quite frustrating. That said, we are all public servants and I believe that you should be a professional, walk back your response and publicly apologize to the requestant.