Letters to the Editor Trump only cared for Trump: Letters to the editor, Jan. 22, 2021

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump depart the White House on Wednesday morning, Jan. 20, 2021, hours before the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden. NYT

Trump showed how little he cared

Jan 20, 2021. What a beautiful day. May God bless President Joe Biden and the USA.

Thank you, ex-President Trump, for showing how little you care for us, making it easy to expose your lack of love for anyone besides yourself.

Enjoy your retirement cheating at golf as you have at everything you have done all your life. Such a lonely, lonely, lonely, classless man.

Raymond Banuelos, Fresno

Powerful want to end democracy

Are you worried that democracy itself is on the “chopping block”? If not, you should be. Donald Trump has empowered fascists and aspiring autocrats hiding under rocks to come out from under them. The soul of this nation is truly under attack.

Who would have guessed even 20 years ago that we could be facing the end of democracy as we have known it? Don’t take it lightly, it is a serious threat, and if that threat comes to fruition, we will all pay a heavy price. We must elect true patriots from both parties who want to protect this fragile democracy.

We have entered a new world of disinformation and outright lying which social media has enabled. Don’t let bigots, sociopaths, and demagogues turn this country into their personal piggy bank. Their main goal is to stay in power and to continue to enrich themselves and the donors who help keep them in power.

Gary Dashjian, Clovis

With long lines for food and numerous residents unable to pay for rent, why does my representative, Devin Nunes, vote no on $2,000 supplemental?

Alfred Leal, Fresno

Leaders should unite, not divide

I read with great interest the op-ed piece (published by The Bee Dec. 27) by Gary Wayne Walker, a Fresno State lecturer on world history. Mr Walker’s article was insightful and informative. As he examined the early days of Rush Limbaugh’s daily three-hour radio show and how Limbaugh convinced his listeners the liberal media was not to be trusted, I thought back to the early 1990s when a few of my friends were big fans of Limbaugh and rarely missed his show. They so proudly referred to themselves as “dittoheads,” which simply meant whatever Limbaugh said, they would agree with.

I tried in vain to point out why this made no sense and why it violated democratic principles to not think for one’s self. However, as anyone who has tried to enlighten Trump supporters with facts can attest to, it fell on “willfully ignorant” ears.

I agree with Mr Walker insofar as the current political climate is volatile due to hate speech and harmful rhetoric. We, as Americans, should never tolerate leaders who seek to divide us, rather than earnestly seeking common ground and reincorporating civil discourse into our political disagreements. We must learn to debate politics without attacking one another.

Sidd A. Moreno, Fresno

All Americans, no matter the politics

If anyone has listen to talk radio, most of it lately has been how Donald Trump has been the best president our country has ever had and the prior election was stolen. We can hear our congressman Devin Nunes come and speak hatred about any Democrat or anyone else who went against Donald Trump or the Republican establishment.

For years, this country has lost many lives of soldiers, police officers of different political parties and races. Many of us have different views of politics, religion and ways of life, and how we perceive them. I think it is time for some new talk radio stations that do no spew hate or divisions among us.

We are all Americans and citizens, no matter if we are Republican, Democrat or any other.