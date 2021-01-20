Letters to the Editor Valado’s courage praised for impeachment vote: Letters to the editor, Jan. 20m 2021

Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, in the Rayburn Room on Capitol Hill in Washington. AP file

Glad Valadao voted his conscience

I loudly and unapologetically thank David Valadao for his vote to impeach Trump. In a time where "unity" and "the good of the country" are the only defense Republicans can give for not impeaching, Mr. Valadao actually took action on those ideas and voted to impeach.

There is no unity when the president threatens to invalidate the voters’ choice. There is nothing "good for the country" when he is not held accountable for his treasonous words and inciting a violent take over. Mr. Valadao voted his conscience. And as he said himself, let’s allow the truth to be heard in the Senate trial — if such a thing is possible anymore.

Jennifer S. Martin, Fresno

Valadao-Costa votes took courage

I appreciate the courage and judgment of Congressmen Valadao and Costa in voting to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the violent riot that ransacked our Capitol. Devin Nunes should be ashamed not only for voting against impeachment, but also for trying to nullify the votes of electors in states who voted for Joe Biden.

Those who claimed that the election was unfair have filed dozens of court cases, all thrown out for lack of proof. To ask the Congress or vice president to overturn the will of the people is unprecedented and undemocratic.

My thanks also to Brandi Orth and her hard-working election team for running the Fresno County elections smoothly.

William Podolsky, Fresno

Conservatives try to silence voters

How ironic that Trump supporters are crying that their voices are not being heard; is there a rooftop from which they are not proclaiming it? Eighty-one million Americans also made their voices heard when they cast their vote for Joe Biden, yet people like Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and Devin Nunes are trying to silence them.

I am so appreciative of David Valadao for upholding the right of all Americans to be heard, especially the ones who peacefully participated in the democratic process with their ballot.

Sharon Hart, Kingsburg

Valadao performed bravely with vote

I want to say thank you to David Valadao for having the courage to do the right thing in voting for Trump’s impeachment. It’s refreshing to see a politician who can and will do the right thing, instead of just doing what he’s told to do by the California Republican Party. Shame on them for trying to dictate what their members should do. They are here to represent us, not them.

Mr. Valadao has proven he is a man of strength and courage and actually represents his constituents. I think Republicans with backbone may survive this storm ... the others hopefully will go by the wayside in two or four years. The Republican party is broken and may not survive what this president had done to their party.

Kathy Nemeth, Fresno

Trump makes DC a danger for Biden

Anyone want to wager that Trump will boast his inauguration crowd was bigger than President Biden’s?

Oh, wait a minute — Trump and his gang of white supremacists are the reason Washington, D.C. is a militarized zone and access is restricted.

Mary Lou Marsoun, Clovis

Fairgrounds COVID center worked well

We would like to extend our gratitude to the Fresno County Health Department for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at the Fresno Fairgrounds last week. Despite the large volume of 75-plus seniors and qualified others, the process was well orchestrated and responsive to the needs of the community to begin the two injection cycle.

The support staff and medical personnel were knowledgeable, kind, and responsive to us and our fellow patients. Although the line was long, those around us were helpful and positive. Particular kudos to our nurse, Karen, who made the injection painless and efficient.