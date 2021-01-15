Letters to the Editor Preparing for the worst: Letters to the editor, Jan. 15, 2021

Fresno Democrat Rep. Jim Costa, above, straddles a row of seats as other lawmakers get down while a rioting mob enters the Capitol on Jan. 6. AP file

American values under attack

Unfortunately, 2020 was a tumultuous year for multiple reasons. COVID-19 still plagues us, but so does political uncertainty. I do not believe in violence, but the First Amendment needs to be supported. We are seeing record attacks on that amendment by the media and the technology sector formerly only seen in communist countries such as China. Conservatives can no longer express their views on sites such as Facebook, Twitter and now suppression of Parler.

The recent events at the Capitol are an expression of frustration that no investigation on voter fraud has been performed and that we can no longer trust any election results. So, no thorough, nonpartisan investigations are being undertaken to rule out voter fraud, including the possibility that the Dominion voting machines can be rigged. Now, the most common methods to express opinions are being closed to all but liberal thinkers. How do conservatives express their opinions?

This certainly increases the likelihood of violence, especially if the far left pushes a socialist agenda to take away not only First Amendment but Second Amendment rights.

Joe Pascuzzo, Clovis

Hands on the nuclear button

Interesting that Facebook has banned outgoing president, Trump, from using that platform but Republicans seem content to let him remain in office where he can continue to use his "bully pulpit" to incite his followers. And then there is the little problem of a possibly deranged man only fingers away from starting a nuclear war.

Kay Pitts, Fresno

No election fraud, wear a mask

I must comment on two local Trump supporters who were highlighted in Sunday’s coverage of the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6. The Bee quoted James Hoak’s defense of his participation as, “I’m of the opinion that this election was stolen...” I emphasize the word “opinion.” No evidence is cited. He goes on to state, “It’s important that we get our day in court.”

Excuse me, but I thought that already happened. Did not Trump bring 60-some cases of election fraud to various courts and not one found compelling evidence of fraud? Even the Supreme Court did not find the claims worthy of a hearing. Do we really think that yet another day in court will convince any doubters that, in fact, it is Trump attempting a steal?

Also attending the Capitol march was Benjamin Martin. He is also known for making a scene at Trader Joe’s over its mask policy. Trader Joe’s is my favorite place to grocery shop, and I so appreciate their organized attention to details designed to keep people safe. If Mr. Martin feels oppressed by this, well, I hope he can find someplace else to shop.

Glena Penner, Reedley

Keep VIPs safe next week in D.C.

While it’s my understanding that inaugural activities on Jan. 20 are being scaled back as a result of the coronavirus, I still harbor grave concerns regarding the safety of the incoming president and vice-president, the chief justice of the United States, and other luminaries and their families.

As we all know, chaos and violence is out of control in our great nation to a degree beyond belief. I suggest that the entire swearing-in should be a private affair, with perhaps two dozen people attending. The White House itself would be an appropriate setting.

Is there a precedent for this? Yes. Because of World War II, President Roosevelt’s fourth inauguration in 1945 took place inside the White House with only a handful of people present.

We must take every measure possible to eliminate any possibility of violence come Jan. 20.