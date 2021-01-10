Letters to the Editor Rep. Devin Nunes and his medal: Letters to the editor, Jan. 10, 2021

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, speaks to reporters at the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. NYT file

Maybe Nunes gets a Russian medal, too

Congressman Devin Nunes received the Presidential Medal of Freedom bestowed on him by President Trump on January 4th, 2021. Congratulations are in order. However, let us be clear. The congressman earned this high accolade not because of his outstanding service to the American people, much less the constituents of his congressional district. The award is the result of the services rendered to one of the most unkind and corrupt presidents in modern American history.

Congressman Nunes did his outmost to derail investigations into well-substantiated allegations of Russian interference in the American elections. The same country that attacked the vital cyber networks and likely obtained sensitive data from the servers of the U.S. government and military only two weeks ago.

Indeed, the Kremlin ought to consider giving Nunes an award of its own. As Congressman Nunes celebrates his award, one question remains unanswered: “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, but lose his soul?” (Mark 8:36)

Sergey Salushchev, Fresno

Medal for conspiracy theories

The shameful riot and desecration of the people’s house in Washington, D.C. by the supporters of the current occupant of the White House leaves me feeling helpless. I humbly ask that my representative, Devin Nunes, return the Medal of Freedom to the person who issued it to him.

Nunes secured America’s highest civilian award through conspiracy theories that smeared America’s FBI agents in support of what he calls the “Russia hoax” during the impeachment of the 45th president. The lies about the alleged deep state plot has undermined our democracy and are a direct cause of the tragedy that we witnessed on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Curtis Wilson, Visalia

Trump amazingly unqualified to lead

It was in the days following Trump’s win in the 2016 General Election that I went to a weekend fellowship, and I observed several members express their gratitude that one of their own was just elected to serve as president. They were some of the early supporters who were hopeful that the swamp would be drained and promised changes would make our country great again.

I have had the honor of being elected to serve as a school district trustee in two different Valley communities. I had to learn the skills of boardmanship, the process of establishing policies, the art of governance, and many other aspects of being an elected public servant.

When I heard my acquaintances congratulating one another, my thoughts went to all my reservations I had about Trump from the many campaign events and discourse leading up to the election. One reservation was my belief that Trump was grotesquely unqualified to hold such a high-level office.

“I like the way he talks.” “He tells it like it is.” This is the rationale of a highly unreflective society. Just look at the fruits of Trump’s tenure. God, please help us.

Leonard G. Ramirez, Fresno

GOP, please get a grip of roots

True Republicans need to flee the sinking Trump ship now. Let the maniacs go right of you. Who can they elect in 2024? Trump?

Most of America is socially moderate and fiscally conservative. Let the Republican party return to its roots, without the extremist social positions of the far right.

Who are the rest of us going to choose? Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. Give us a real choice like Ben Sasse. Please.

W. Kent Hamlin, Fresno

They’re terrorists, not patriots

Trump supporters who stormed the Capital Building are nothing but domestic terrorists. Don’t be fooled by the American flags they like to wave. They couldn’t care less about this country, democracy or the constitution as long as they can resort to violence by idolizing Trump the traitor.