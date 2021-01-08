Letters to the Editor Election fraud? Prove it: Letters to the editor, Jan. 8, 2021

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Ivanka Trump, right, walks across the South Lawn to board Marine One at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Dalton, Ga. for a rally. AP file

Election fraud? Need to prove it

I believe it is long past time for those who are claiming election fraud to provide real evidence of such fraud or shut up. And I mean something besides the “I heard” and “someone told me” that has been presented as evidence in court so far by Trump’s own legal team.

I feel that examples of “fake ballots” or perhaps copies of what would need to be millions of “illegal votes” should be easy to come by, considering the amount of fraud that is being alleged by Benedict Trump & Co. Allegations alone are not sufficient. Otherwise we must conclude Trump is a liar and those who willingly buy into and promote his lie are just as guilty as he is.

He and they are not patriots, but self-serving liars concerned only with their welfare and not that of the nation or democracy itself.

Joe Messer, Fresno

Living in a stress-free world

Welcome to my world. My world is a happy place where I don’t hate anyone because of their political beliefs or the color of their skin, or their religion. In my world, there are no conspiracies, no name calling, no putting labels on on those I may disagree with. I have opinions, but recognize that some people will overreact if it differs from their opinion.

I see many postings that serve no purpose but to insult, belittle, and spread hate and division. In my world, the way to make a change is with my vote. I believe in democracy and will accept the choice of the majority.

Welcome to my world. A happy, stress-free place. If you can’t say anything positive, don’t say anything.

Eugene Wilburn, Fresno

McClintock denies Constitution

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness ... That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

My congressman does not believe these words on this document, signing unto the amicus brief and showed his cowardice. His repudiation of words signed by our forefathers in support of denying the will of over 70 million voters. Tom McClintock wants a ruler, not a president.

I visited Arlington National Cemetery, and the sacrifices our service personnel were basically spat upon by McClintock. He betrayed those who fought for this country, those that signed the Declaration of Independence, and his oath of office: “To protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

We should not be shocked with the behavior of this career politician who bilked taxpayers out of over $300,000 while a state senator, a politician who does not live in the district that he represents. He chose autocracy over democracy, he chose party over country, he chose division over unity.

Michael Murray, Groveland

Nothing but a cereal-box medal

In awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh, Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan, Trump has conferred upon it the status of a trinket in a cereal box.