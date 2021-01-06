Letters to the Editor Trump, GOP need to fade away: Letters to the editor, Jan. 6, 2021

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Ivanka Trump, right, walks across the South Lawn to board Marine One at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Dalton, Ga. for a rally. AP

Time for Trump, GOP to fade away

Why is everyone still talking about Donald Trump all these many weeks after his re-election bid failed and his noisy court campaign flamed out? Truly, what positive thing has he left to say or do? A one-term president who has gone down in bitter defeat needs not to be ever listened to or paid attention any more. A person like Donald Trump is only owed one thing and one only: the contempt of the people of the United States and the world.

For those still supporting him: What did your atavistic man do and accomplish with the four years he had in office? I can answer that rhetorical question. Trump did zilch. President Trump did not create good deeds, he only focused on erasing the notable acts of the Barack Obama administration.

Americans spoke in one voice to say good riddance to a rubbish regime that has been a blot on this constitutional federal republic. May Donald J. Trump and all his Republican enablers fade into a bleak, distant memory. Also, may the Republican party do the same. May the party of Lincoln disappear forever and never be resuscitated. The United States was never a great nation. America, however, has always been a wonderful place.

Jeffrey Weese, Fresno

Fresno State professors on bias

Recently, The Sacramento Bee and Fresno Bee published an article in which a Muslim student recounted her experiences with anti-Muslim bias at Fresno State, including an experience in an anthropology classroom. Anti-Muslim bias is real, and the student in this case (and many students) regularly experience both subtle and overt bias.

We feel accountable for what happens on college campuses every day, to the student in the article and far too many Muslim and other religious minority students and colleagues. Stereotypes hold a dangerous sticking power. Anthropologists are not immune to this. No one is.

We are committed to doing better for students like the woman in the article. We are committed to racial justice and we are here to serve all students, equally and without bias. We are committed to grow.

We offer an apology to the student in this case, and all Muslim students and colleagues who experience exclusion and discrimination. We are actively seeking ways towards accountability, reconciliation, and justice. We are here to listen and learn, and to collaborate towards the creation of truly safe and inclusive classrooms and communities.

Henry D. Delcore and the faculty of the Department of Anthropology at Fresno State

Black community’s distrust of tech

Regarding your article entitled, “How Black people learned not to trust.” Is there a parallel to the way huge corporations and the government treat us all now?

Are we not reduced by being simply an account with a password? Why must we “go online” to settle an issue or ask a question? Why are humans being manipulated by machines?

Many don’t realize the social credit score rebuked in China exists here in longer wait times for customer service and other consumer privileges for those with a low score. What other pre-programed algorithms lurk behind the curtain of efficient, artificial intelligence.

We are now asked to trust big pharma and the government with a compound rushed through the trial process to be injected into – everybody.

Is a profit motive involved, an agenda?

Am I the only one who has had a dispute with a credit card company, the DMV, the county records dept., the bank, EDD, AT&T, therapeutic facilities, online software, or other soulless entities regarding identity and/or transactions?

Perhaps we should seriously reflect on how the Black community came to distrust those who impose their will over others with impunity. As humans, we’re all in the same boat.