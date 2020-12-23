Letters to the Editor Trump’s lost supporters: Letters to the editor, Dec. 23, 2020

Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former football coach Lou Holtz, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 3. AP

Hoping Trump backers find home

I want to praise Leonard G Ramirez for his letter that was published Dec. 9. His reference to just how Hitler was able to hypnotize so many people hit the nail on the head. There are weak people out there looking for something and a lot of them settled for this terrible person and his vile rhetoric.

It is truly a sad day in America and I hope and pray these people find their way home in the next four years.

Kathryn Nemeth, Fresno

Was it a dream, or reality?

It is morning, I look out the window and the sun is rising in the west, as usual. A flock of pterodactyls fly overhead and people are driving in reverse on their way to wherever; normal to see where you have been rather than what is ahead. While preparing the morning dinner, I turn on the TV. Benito Trumpolini is voiding the election to declare himself the winner for another four years, at least.

The alarm rings and I wake up. I turn on the TV and Donald Trump is claiming he won the election. Was it all a dream?

Ann Pardini, Fresno

Have honor, stand up for what is right

To our elected officials who have stood behind Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud, who are unwilling to stand up to his lies and rhetoric, and who are willing to overturn the will of the electorate, be a mensch (person of integrity) and stand up for what is right and mends this country.

Gretta Petersen, Fresno

Fresno and the homeless mess

My husband and I make several trips a month to and from the Central Coast, and have been so disgruntled at the overall increase in homeless encampments along the southern entrance to Yosemite, Highway 41.

These “camps” are unsightly, but more importantly are unhealthy and the people absolutely show no respect with the horrible mess they make! They even have fires! I think about how it is a horrible impression that Fresno doesn’t care about Fresno and homelessness!

Donna Peterson, Coarsegold

Electoral College worked as planned

At Fresno City College, I had a United States history instructor who made history interesting and relevant because he related historical events to current events.

Mr. P.M. (his initials) described the Electoral College as an ingenious invention established by the framers of the Constitution as a buffer between the masses and the elected leader of our nation. He asserted that the Constitution's framers had in mind the empires of monarchs, czars, emperors and pharaohs throughout history and wanted to establish a system of government that would prevent our country from possibly devolving into a monarchy. Therefore, the separation of powers, the checks and balances of the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government were intended to prevent such domination.

The framers, he asserted, were also aware that the masses could be manipulated by a charismatic personality who could gain their loyalty, then subjugate them. He said each state's electors were intended to be educated citizens who might be less likely be deceived by a monarch-type personality.

I used to believe that the vote of the Electoral College was a formality and outdated. I now see where, for arguably the first time in our nation's history, it may have functioned precisely as designed.