Misguided Republicans: Letters to the editor, Dec. 18, 2020

126 misguided Republicans

You would think that those 126 Republican congressmen who attached themselves to the doomed Texas lawsuit to overturn the presidential election had better things to do. Did they not hear of “states’ rights,” “rule of law” and “small federal government?” What kind of Republicans are they?

With the pandemic spreading out of control, millions of Americans out of work, and the need to coordinate the distribution of the COVID vaccine in their state, why are they still trying to prove their loyalty to one man? A man who has been fired from his job. These congressmen need to think about how they betrayed their own oath of office and their country.

By supporting this man’s countless lawsuits and failed re-election, they have made him “The Biggest Loser.” There is already a reality TV show with that title. And oh yes, the emperor “really” has no clothes.

Alex Araki, Selma

She says media acts with Democrats

I just read your Dec. 7 article, “Trump claims could hurt GOP.” Why is the media trying to stop Trump’s fight to shed light on what happened in this election? The media said his claims were baseless from day one (without any investigation). Since the media is in sync with the Democratic party, they appear not to be concerned with democracy nor public trust in our elections. They have one aim, “get rid of Trump” by any means. The 74 million citizens who voted for Trump deserve an investigation into the thousands of allegations made by fellow citizens who saw misconduct during the vote counting in Democratic controlled cities.

It seems highly suspicious that only in major cities of the battleground states — Philadelphia, Detroit, Milwaukee and Atlanta — Biden’s vote totals were higher then the votes cast for Hillary and Obama. While in all other large democratic cities in the US — such as Los Angeles, Chicago and New York (not battleground states) — he was well below their numbers. Let Trump and his legal team do what the U.S Constitution allows. Just stay out of his way because you failed to do your job and seek the truth.

Pamela Carpenter, Fresno

Editor’s note: Secretaries of state in the states referenced certified the election results and found no fraud of the kind Trump claims. His own attorney general said the Justice Department did not uncover any significant voter fraud, either.

Is this 1984, or even the ‘30s?

1984? Black is white. Truth is fiction. Evil is good. It’s hard to believe what is happening now and has been happening for some four years now. Many people do not know what to believe, though many of us surely do. The fraud who occupies the people’s house would have us believe that ballot counters and election officials all over the country, many of them Republicans, have conspired to rig the election and snatch it away from he who was duly and legitimately elected by a respectable majority of voters. Democracy itself is to be cast aside!

What is most worrisome is the number of “we the people” who believe this outrageous nonsense that Trump would have won the election but for this national “conspiracy.” Really! When so many people can be misled or beguiled into believing such outrageous fictions, it does not bode well for the future of our country ... We saw what happened in Europe in the 30s. Such dire events couldn’t happen here, could they?