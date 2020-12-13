Letters to the Editor Fresno Grizzlies and AAA baseball: Letters to the editor, Dec. 13, 2020

Fireworks explode above Chukchansi Park during the playing of the national anthem on the Fresno Grizzlies 2019 opening night. Fresno Bee file

Fresno should plan now for AAA return

It is sad that Fresno lost AAA baseball. Fresno should start planning now to bring AAA baseball back. Once Oakland and Tampa Bay ballpark issues are settled, MLB is planning to add two new expansion franchises. This will mean that two to four AAA teams will be looking for homes. Fresno will have a real shot if Las Vegas or Portland are awarded a franchise.

Three things need to be done to bring AAA back. First the primary reason Fresno lost AAA baseball to begin with is the poor air service out of Fresno, as teams need to be able to shuttle players between the majors and Fresno. Small towns like Bozeman, Montana, also near a major national park, have better air service than Fresno. Fresno is expanding its airport, however it needs to bring in Southwest Airlines and expand service to more Midwest and Eastern hubs.

Second, Fresno needs to have a plan in place to do a major renovation of Chukchansi Park to meet MLB and team specifications. Third, Fresno should consider developing the area around Chukchansi Park similar to Atlanta and St. Louis. If these three things are done hopefully AAA baseball will return to Fresno.

Jim Horton, Pollock Pines

‘I’ll stay home for Christmas’ theme

“Ill be Home for Christmas” is a very popular Christmas song recorded by Bing Crosby in 1943 from a soldier’s perspective longing to be home from the war. We now have quite a different war at our doorstep and the song we need to be singing is “I’ll Stay Home for Christmas.”

The deadly COVID-19 pandemic is raging in California once again and will continue to worsen if we do not change. Getting someone to stop using tobacco is difficult. Getting someone to change their lifestyle is difficult after a coronary event. Getting a child to eat his vegetables might be difficult as well. But everyone pitching in over the holidays to avoid big family gatherings and wearing a mask when not at home should be simple and easy.

As a physician I am begging all community leaders — political, civic or religious — to use whatever influence you possess with your constituents and congregations by asking them to follow the CDC guidelines to the strictest letter. There is an end to this pandemic. We have a vaccine and distribution is near. Whatever is your holiday — Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or Christmas — please do it at home and with those you live with.

Patrick MacMillan, Fresno

Homeless simply want respect

The front-page article in The Fresno Bee on Nov. 30 caught my eye because it reported on my wife’s relative. I will not mention the name for privacy reasons.

I congratulate Mr. Mohsin for his Idea of posting some homeless people on Tik Tok. Mr. Mohsin states that he does not want to be judgmental, and I agree. He asks a homeless man not to sleep in the dumpster and the man states, he’s Batman. He decides to post the incident on Tik Tok. It had a good outcome, as the homeless man, and Mr. Mohsin found a platform to make people aware of places as far away as Canada and Florida. They sent items and even cash, to the gas station address.

Reports of violence against these human beings by police is not the answer. Our local leaders need to read this article, and meet to discuss ways of attacking this problem. You don’t need the millions the city has received to help the homeless problem. They only want a jacket, something to eat, and some respect. That’s what the citizens, and Mr. Mohsin, are giving them