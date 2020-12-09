Letters to the Editor How America is like Nazi Germany: Letters to the editor, Dec. 9, 2020

Nazi Germany and today’s U.S.

As one born on the tail end of the baby boomer spectrum, I heard many stories of the World War II era from parents and relatives. Through early adulthood, I would occasionally ponder how a person such as Hitler could ever rise to power to become such a monster to thus dominate and control the minds and values of the educated and highly Christianized population of Germany. “Why would they permit this to happen?”

President Trump’s values normalized division by him willfully engendering dissonance and turmoil between Americans. He modeled immaturity and the indecent treatment of people. He degraded women and mocked a person with disabilities. He demonized immigrants and those who opposed his policies and decisions. His behaviors exemplified overt dishonesty, an inability to accept responsibility, a continuous display of grotesque narcissism and a childlike demand for attention. Even after his election defeat, Trump continues to demonstrate his intoxication or lust for power.

I love this country. I am thankful to be a citizen and for the freedoms we enjoy. I thank the Creator for a country whose majority population would not permit a monster to selfishly overtake all our citizens’ minds and our nation’s true values and freedoms.

Leonard G. Ramirez, Fresno

Tump’s next gig: Painting artworks

Recent analyses of Donald Trump’s tax returns in The New York Times have revealed that he’s heavily in debt. What’s a cash-strapped public figure to do? Obviously a bold new initiative is what’s called for.

No worries — help is on the way. Trump could just start painting pictures and selling them for profit. Some chaotic swirls of red, green, and orange would do the trick — and which of his supporters wouldn’t want an original Trump gracing their living room walls?

More than solve his pecuniary woes, this would give him something to do these days while he’s waiting for his legal challenges to the Nov. 3 election to bear fruit. Even better, he wouldn’t even have to do all of the heavy artistic lifting himself. He could enlist the aid of Jared, Ivanka, Mike, Mitch, and others who clearly haven’t been doing anything of importance of late. Think of the profits to be made, especially now as the holiday season approaches.

Yes, those who continue to support Trump at this point will certainly buy one of his artistic masterpieces. After all, they’ve all been buying his shamefully inadequate response to the corona virus.

Steven Roesch, Fresno

Brooks’ column just fanned flames

David Brooks’ “The rotting of the Republican mind” was condescending, boorish, rude and the epitome of our nation’s psych since January 2016: Us vs. them; I am right and you are wrong; what I say is truth and what you stand for comes from the sewer. Stupid. Falling to this belief represents proclaiming life with blinders on like a mule. Nah-nah-nah-I-can’t hear you mentality.

How did we get here? Not sure, but me thinks President Trump has a wee-bit to do with it. Speaking of psych, Mr. Trump is a provocative individual and usually has people being all in or all out with him. Another odd phenomena. But I digress.

My point is Republicans, Democrats, Independents, Libertarians, Green Peace folks, amongst many others, have areas of expertise and experience who demand our respect. To caste everyone in the same sweltering pisspot is shortsighted, misleading and juvenile. I lived with a dedicated newspaper man who respected his genre and not once did he stoop to playground name-calling. David Brooks fans the flames of our nation’s discourse, apparently for no other reason than to fan flames. I expect more from those listed in bylines.

Greg Scarr, Kerman

Creek Fire coverage much appreciated

I would like to thank The Fresno Bee for coverage of the Creek Fire the last few months. My husband and I have family and many friends in the Pine Ridge, Meadow Lakes and Auberry areas that lost everything they had. In the Cressman and Peterson Road areas, devastation hit us pretty hard. The picture of a burned-out Cressman Store brought me to tears.

Your stories of neighbors helping neighbors were really moving, reminding us all how much we need each other. I will not commit on who I think is to blame. There is enough to go around. We had plans to come home for Thanksgiving to visit family and to help with the cleanup on Cressman Road any way we could. Recently implemented travel restrictions have made that impossible.

A special shout out to the Pine Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. Well done!