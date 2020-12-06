Letters to the Editor Score Russia 1, U.S. 0: Letters to the editor, Dec. 6, 2020

In this photo taken on Friday, June 28, 2019, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. AP file

Real winner has been Russia, Putin

Game over, score Russia 1, US 0.

Russias mass media infiltration tilted the table in 2016, allowing a psychopath to rise up. Trump’s ascension has allowed Russia gains often thought impossible. The chaos and deceit that Trump fermented has been heavily documented by those close to him. Russia/Trump created the chaos surrounding white separatists and racism. We have failed the United Nations, NATO, the global warming crisis, trade and the problematic mass migrations facing the world today. We lost the international respect necessary in the world. His treatment of democracies have been insulting, while his edification of dictators will lead to more conflict.

Russian now enjoys the weaknesses that Trump’s failed leadership has created by his ignoring science, not just with COVID-19, but with the environment. Almost every policy Trump has initiated has weakened our security.

His ability to threaten or bully members of the Republican party almost led to a coup where the entire election process is now questioned. Mr. Trump: You and the Republican party have come close to destroying democracy and making Putin happy. A banana republic we are not, and the traps you are setting for Biden will ultimately fail.

Bill Osak, Visalia

Offering a Fresno High mascot idea

The controversy over the Fresno High School team logo can be solved very easily. Keep the name Warriors, which has been with the high school for many decades, and replace the Native American logo with a picture of a U.S. soldier, maybe someone representing a World War II soldier from the front lines.

These were truly warriors, fighting to save our nation and the world. So the Fresno High Warriors would remain, represented by a member of the U.S. Armed Services.

Tom Phan, Clovis

Catholic teaching and COVID vaccines

On Nov. 23, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops issued a memo to all bishops correcting misinformation regarding COVID-19 vaccines under development. The misinformation was bolstered by recent comments by two U.S. bishops, including the bishop of Fresno.

Fresno Bishop Joseph Brennan said Catholics should avoid the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna due to decades-old links to abortion.

The new memo to bishops notes some vaccine testing was done with a “tainted cell line” but said the link between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and abortion is “remote.”

“Some are asserting that if a vaccine is connected in any way with tainted cell lines then it is immoral to be vaccinated with them,” the memo continues. “This is an inaccurate portrayal of Catholic moral teaching.” The memo is signed by Bishop Kevin Rhoades, chair of the bishops’ committee on doctrine, and Archbishop Joseph Naumann, head of the committee on pro-life activities.

In 2017 and again on Nov. 22, the Pontifical Academy for Life said Catholics should press for vaccines that have no connection to abortion, but said when no alternatives are available and the threat to public health is great “it is morally permissible to accept vaccination.”

Michael Reddin, Clovis

Glad for Bee’s Creek Fire coverage

I would like to thank The Fresno Bee for its coverage of the Creek Fire the last few months. My husband and I have family and many friends in the Pine Ridge, Meadow Lakes & Auberry areas that lost everything they had.

Cressman and Peterson Road-area devastation hit us pretty hard. The picture of a burned out Cressman Store brought me to tears. Your stories of neighbors helping neighbors were really moving. Reminding us all how much we need each other.

We had plans to come home for Thanksgiving to visit family and to help with the cleanup on Cressman Road any way we could. Recently implemented travel restrictions have made that impossible.

A special shout out to the Pine Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. Well done!