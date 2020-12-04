Letters to the Editor Trump, freedom, childishness: Letters to the editor, Dec. 4, 2020

Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former football coach Lou Holtz, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington. AP

A childish end to the Trump chapter

As we watch Mr. Trump continue to wage war against the election, it is becoming clear that whatever dignity with which he might have left the White House is quickly disappearing.

I’m pretty sure that losing with dignity was not a chapter in his book, “The Art of the Deal,” and I’m pretty sure that it’s too late to write that chapter. He seems like the disgruntled employee who tells his employer who is about to fire him, “You can’t fire me; I quit.” However, he forgot that he has already been fired — although almost half of the country, unbelievably, voted for him, he still lost, and rather than graciously conceding and doing so with dignity, he acts like a petulant child.

I truly believe that Mr. Trump’s intentions and aspirations were to be re-elected to a second term and use that second term to rewrite the Constitution to allow him to become president for life. (Those lackeys in the Senate would have embarrassed themselves to make sure they made that happen).

Meanwhile, back at the White House, we get these glimpses of a man pursuing the impossible dream, letting people die from COVID-19, firing people left and right, initiating policies that will take Joe Biden at least four years to rectify and pouting, pouting, pouting.

God bless and help America!

Nancy McKittrick, Dinuba

JFK, freedom and being a patriot

In light of the recent anniversary of JFK’s assassination, I remember that event and the days and weeks that followed. But I also remember his inaugural address and how much it applies to today’s situation.

Our “freedom” comes with a cost — a big one — the lives of those who fought and died in battle to defend it. And today the cost is also great — the lives of those who are battling the “plague” we face, and the lives of those who have suffered its deadly effect. And that “freedom” we value so highly, some are using now as an excuse to deny the value of the lives of others. They even deny that the threat exists.

We have become, sadly, a nation of “me, me, me” to the exclusion of all others.

Maybe you don’t like JFK because he was a Democrat. That’s OK. But please, don’t ignore his important request: “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.”

Wear a mask — it is a small price to pay — and be proud to show that you do care for the value of the lives of others.

Be a true patriot.

Mary Haven, Visalia

Special wishes for Santa this year

Dear Santa, I wish Trump and Biden would put their egos aside and meet together with their COVID advisers and decide on the best steps forward in fighting this pandemic. With thousands of people dying a week, we have no time for these petty arguments.

I wish the same for Pelosi and McConnell. Get a relief package passed that does not include any money for their lobbyist and special interest groups. Just money to help those affected by this pandemic.

I wish Trump would tell China the $1.1 trillion we owe them will now go to the American people (families that have lost loved ones, front-line workers and people who have lost their businesses) because of the virus they let loose on the world.

It is a lot to ask, Santa, but do your best. One more wish: For every politician that has done nothing to fight this virus, a piece of coal in their stocking.