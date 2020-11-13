Letters to the Editor Trump and losing the election: Letters to the editor, Nov. 15, 2020

Face the fact, Trump lost the election

Here we go. Little Donnie is going to lose the the election and he just doesn’t know what to do or who to blame.

So let`s cause riots in the streets and all his little helpers — Rep. McCarthy and and his little weasle friend Sen. Graham, among others — are ready to help with all the B.S. Donnie is spreading.

Grow up. Man up. Donnie, you are not the only one to lose an election. What is wrong with people — you going to destroy a nation because little Donnie lost. Wake up!

How much longer do we have to put up with this nonsense?

Bill Kandarian, Fresno

Not a peep about Trump’s win in 2016

After reading today’s editorial, “California Republicans must accept ...” I was trying to think back to four years ago ta right after the 2016 election. What I remember most in the news, both print and broadcast, were people saying, “He is not my president” and Hollywood types talking of assassination and hanging in effigy.

Then there were Democratic leaders talking of California seceding from the union. Of course, immediately after that election, a campaign to impeach the president-elect was started by the San Francisco billionaire, Tom Steyer. All of this was happening in California at the time. I do not recall an editorial from The Bee calling for acceptance at that time.Now, I could be forgetful since I am getting older. Please let me know if I forgot or overlooked an editorial then.

Perhaps there are those who are just plain hypocritical. By the way I am not a Trump supporter, as some readers might assume.

Joe Marshall, Fresno

Did Postal Service purposely delay?

Benito Trumpolini’s version of Joseph Stalin is Louie DeLay.

“It is not when you mail your ballot (or anything else), it is who decides when to deliver it.”

Ann Pardini, Fresno

Time to change Fresno High mascot

My name is Jonas and I am currently a student at Roosevelt High School. I would like to bring attention to the Fresno High mascot. I find that the mascot is extremely racist, and should be replaced.

The reason why I state this claim is we are generalizing what a Native American is. Claiming that all of them wear “war paint” and use hatchets; this just isn’t true, there are so many different tribes of Native Americans, and each is unique in their own way.

I would like to add that 32% of Native Americans are under the age of 18. In 1978, we passed the “American Indian Religious Freedom Act,” which “protects the rights of Native Americans to exercise their traditional religions by ensuring access to sites, use and possession of sacred objects, and the freedom to worship through ceremonials and traditional rites.” If we say that we are honoring the Native Americans, by the mascot, it is actually doing the opposite.

I would also add that Fresno High doesn’t have any kind of appreciation club or class for Native Americans.

To fix this, let’s allow everyone in the decision.