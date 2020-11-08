Letters to the Editor Conservatives and climate stewardship: Letters to the editor, Nov. 8, 2020

Conservatives, act like stewards

“Climate change an opportunity, not a challenge” (Op Ed, Oct. 19) invokes a “key conservative ideal: morally responsible stewardship (of Earth) for future generations,” and a conservative guiding principle: “a commitment to free-market solutions over heavy-handed regulation.” I challenge the 2020 GOP — legislators, office-holders, rank and file — to demonstrate your willingness to work toward these longstanding goals.

HR 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, is a proposal that uses market forces to spur technological ingenuity to lower greenhouse gas emissions, leading to less pollution, better health, and reduced global warming. To date, though, way more Democrats than Republicans (81 to 1) co-sponsor this bill in the House of Representatives. It looks to me like the left may be more committed to stewardship and market-based solutions than is the right.

I call on all genuine conservatives to show the nation that you do, in fact, hold the ideals you’ve espoused for years.

Robert Pethoud, Fresno

There’s COVID, and then the economy

Because of COVID I haven't been able to work as often. We should loosen restrictions for workers who need money for their families. We should be allowed to work with proper face shields and sanitary equipment.

This lack of work affects especially low-income families. Even though my family is generally well set, we still feel the effects of a lack of work opportunities, that's why I'm writing this letter. Hopefully my rights as an American can be opened again and this economy can flourish

Josiah Burkhart, Fresno

On reflection and having gratitude

This year was not what we expected. I know a lot of people still go out and meet up, with masks obviously. I believe we should avoid having big parties and social gatherings. We can stop the spread of COVID-19 by following the guidelines of experts and the Centers for Disease Control.

It is important to social distance 6 feet apart, stay home if sick and frequently wash hands. Fresno has been doing well, but if we get back into the purple, it will go back to online school,and stores shut down. We should just try to keep Fresno in the red; we did great to leave purple so now I know that we can try to stay in the red or better.

COVID-19 has affected many people in different ways. Many have lost their jobs or even a loved one to this terrible virus. This year has been a year of reflection. I’m grateful for so much. Though this year has not been so great, we should still remember that we believe in a higher power and He will get us through this.

Isabella Guillen, Madera

Time for all good people to lead

The public response to this country’s crisis of racial discrimination says this is an ugly country with ugly people. Yet, my faith and hope assures me that there are some good people among us.

My prayer is that these “good people” summon the courage to speak out and act in this pandemic, even as we experience isolation, want, losing families, jobs, homes, etc. We can empathize with those suffering from racial discrimination throughout their lives.

The opportunity to reach out, sharing in a recovery, is something this country has probably known once (when the native Indians reached out and supplied food to our immigrant ancestors to prevent them from starving to death). It is time to start thinking of others and how our lives and actions impact them in what we have done, and failed to do.

The question is: How willing are we to put ourselves out, and change a life of individualism and self-aggrandization, to one of empathy and love, embracing all?

A brave undertaking, but one that will encourage our children to live in a world, and enlarge on a legacy making them better than we are: to embrace those shunned by racism and all kinds of prejudice — the poor, sick, imprisoned, oppressed and the outcast.

The choice is: will we act now, or will we wait for another pandemic?