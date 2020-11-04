Letters to the Editor
California most expensive: Letters to the editor, Nov. 4, 2020
Making California the most expensive
I have been reading about (Gov. Gavin) Newson declaring no more fossil fuel-using vehicles in the future. Evidently he has not heard of rural communities without charging stations. Or rolling blackouts with some areas not having power. Power outages. Or people not able to afford such a vehicle.
Vehicle manufacturers have already adapted with electric, hybrid, and vehicles routinely getting 40 mpg. So please, before you just introduce off-handed legislation, think first. Not everybody lives in the city and has the privilege of being able to afford the mandates California imposes. We are already one of the most expensive states to live in.
Evidently Newsom wants California to be the most expensive and inconvenient state in the union to reside in.
Mark Curfman, Clovis
The club for nothingness people
Keith Olbermann coined a phrase our family adopted. It referenced folks who complain about the lack of state and government services, projects or benefits, then vote repeatedly not to fund them. Keith referred to these voters as “the something for nothing club.”
Oddly those same folks write to The Bee complaining about trash on the highways, lack of forest management, poor road repairs and lack of public services. There’s no free lunch, folks. Asking those who earn $400,000 or more per year to pay more taxes won’t be easy. After all they are rich and they are powerful. So, if you wrote one of those letters during the last four years you can continue to do without — or close the clubhouse.
Phillip Allard, Coarsegold
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Really, how would you feel?
How would you feel if you had to wear masks everywhere?
If you had to tell your children they could not visit grandma and grandpa?
If you had to worry and distance for months from work, school and church?
If you had to maintain your business, job, and children's educations from home?
The president gets it, and has instant national-priority care. He says to the crowds, "It's a miracle and I recovered immediately!"
And you had to say your last goodbye to grandma on the phone?
How would you feel?
Mary Eurgubian, Fresno
Positive action is what is needed
What counts the most is leaders of positive action.
President Trump promoted retired former Army Air Corps/USAF Col. Charles E. McGee (one of the last remaining Tuskegee Airmen) to brigadier general.
President Trump honored Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas Patrick Payne with the Congressional Medal of Honor for disregarding his own life in saving the lives of over 70 multinational prisoners held by ISIS and scheduled for execution.
President Trump recently awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross to seven California Air National Guard helicopter crew members. They risked their own lives to evacuate over 240 people at Mammoth Pool trapped by the Creek Fire. Those honored were: CWO Kipp Goding, CWO Irwin Hernandez, WO Ge Xiong, Sgt. George Esquivel, CWO Joseph Rosamond, CWO Brady Hiebain, and Sgt. Cameron Powel.
Under President Trump, with bipartisan support, a 3.1% military pay raise was given. It was the largest military pay raise in over 10 years.
My family members, past and present include great-uncle Edward Gaffrey, Army Private KIA WW1 France; USMC PFC John Cassel (Purple Heart, WWII, Iwo Jima); many cousins in the Army, and my service was USAF Vietnam.
I support our United States of America President Donald Trump.
Dale Morris, Coalinga
Comments