Letters to the Editor President Trump, voting by mail, socialism: Election roundup of letters to the editor

Rick Rendon of Fresno puts his “I Voted” sticker on his face mask after dropping off his ballot at the Fresno County Elections Office ballot box. Fresno Bee file

Voting by mail always safe

It seems strange to me after voting by mail for the past 25 years that suddenly the Postal Service can’t be trusted with my ballot. What changed? Do employees now have the ability to know what has been marked on the ballot inside the sealed envelope? Someone there has the time to look through the hundreds of thousands pieces of mail as they past through the sorting machines to pick out those ballots marked for a certain political party?

The more you consider the logistics of such an endeavor, the more ridiculous it gets, and especially that your mail carrier now can’t be trusted with your ballot.. What an insult to all postal workers. It is a sad but true fact that people with no personal integrity automatically assume no on else does, either. The best example of that kind of person is Donald Trump, an constant accuser with no facts. With every word he reveals his complete lack of personal character.

His legacy will be a stain upon the history of the United States.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Joe Messer, Fresno

Gazing into the crystal ball

As many have said, this is the most important election in U.S. history. We will be taking this country in two different directions.

Therefore, if Biden wins, expect: Free abortion, free college, and Medicare for all. Heavy cuts to all police departments, the military and veterans.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Renegotiate the China trade deal and return to NAFTA so the U.S. will again be on the losing end. Lower the voting age to 16. Voting rights for all prisoners.

Establish a Reparations Act so that I, having never owned a slave, must pay reparations to those who have never been a slave.

If Amy Barrett is appointed to the Supreme Court, Biden will raise the number of SCOTUS members to at least 15. A liberal SCOTUS will then declare the Second Amendment no longer necessary and all legal gun owners will have to turn in their guns.

Wide-open borders and fast track all coming into the U.S., instant citizenship, free health care, housing assistance, food stamps, immediate voting rights.

Make Puerto Rico a state (more liberal voters).

The rich can’t pay for it all, so tax increases for everyone.

If Trump wins expect: Continued prosperity. Full-blown riots in every major city.

Dennis Sniffin, Fresno

GOP, better check your values

So the GOP, knowing that it cannot hope to win in a free election, stoops to stealing the ballots cast by voters who are taken in by their fake ballot collection boxes. I’ve no doubt Devin Nunes totally supports this tactic since he hasn’t been to his district since ... well, I don’t know when.

Real Republicans are fed up with Trump and his lying minions. If you just can’t bring yourself to vote for a Democrat, then stay home and don’t vote at all — otherwise it means you support the lies, the hate, the fake news supplied by the Russians to their operatives (like Qanon). It means you support the endlessly hypocritical maneuverings that brought forth Amy Coney Barrett, who has lied on camera about not knowing who and what the religious hate group Alliance Defending Freedom ise to the Senate Judiciary Committee. It means you are in favor of a president who lied repeatedly to voters and Savannah Guthrie during the NBC town hall. It means these are your values.

Daniel Lea, Fresno

When it is facism, plain and simple

When armed citizens, calling themselves militia, challenge other citizens in the streets, it’s not “law and order,” it’s vigilantism.

When armed citizens, calling themselves militia, shoot other citizens in the streets, it’s not “law and order,” it’s anarchy.

When armed citizens calling themselves militia attempt to kidnap a governor, it’s not “law and order,” it’s terrorism!

And, when a United States president encourages this unlawful behavior, it’s not “law and order,” it’s called fascism, plain and simple!

Michael J. Parks, Fresno

Bee is wrong on Proposition 15

The Fresno Bee’s recommendation to vote No on Prop. 15 is a missed opportunity for the newsroom to stand in solidarity with youth and community advocates working to invest in our schools and communities.

By supporting the opposition and using its argument that now isn’t the right time for change, The Bee is defending an outdated and harmful business model. This model says it’s OK for our state to keep giving an exclusive tax break to some of the oldest and wealthiest corporations in California, at the expense of our public schools, infrastructure and community safety nets.

Not convinced? Before this corporate tax loophole was created, California’s public schools ranked among the top in our nation. Now, after 40 years of freezing property tax rates for the older corporate elite, we’re ranked at the bottom, behind states like Oklahoma, Idaho and Texas. For a state that represents the 5th largest economy in the world, this is unacceptable.

I urge all Valley voters to do what The Bee couldn’t, and join with community advocates, racial justice groups, teachers, nurses and youth organizers voting YES on Prop 15.

Grisanti Valencia, Fresno

Bee backing Valadao is reprehensible

It is beyond reprehensible that The Fresno Bee Editorial Board would endorse David Valadao on the basis of “improving conditions for constituents” without informing readers of his to attempt to rip away health care coverage from thousands upon thousands of his constituents by voting to destroy the ACA (Affordable Care Act).

I am left to wonder whose best interests The Bee actually represents, as it is clearly not those of the residents of the 21st congressional district.

Jill Fisher, Fresno

Bee should have said yes to Prop. 15

I’m incredibly disappointed to see The Fresno Bee support corporations over communities by recommending No on Prop. 15 in their official voter guide.

Prop. 15 is crucial for our local communities. It would bring hundreds of millions back to the Central Valley each year, including an estimated $200 million for Fresno County alone. The money could go towards things like rural health clinics, shelters to serve the unhoused in our communities, road repairs and maintenance, safer streets for our students and families to walk on, better roads to drive on and much more.

The Bee Editorial Board said No on Prop. 15 because “now isn’t the right time” for such tax restructures. Right now our communities are facing wildfires, job losses, housing crisis and a public health emergency that will define this generation. For those of us working in the community, talking to families and working to connect them with vital resources, now seems like exactly the right time to make this a priority and vote Yes on Prop 15.

Te’Ausha Garcia, Fresno

Valadao did nothing to help

David Valadao has been missing in action for voters in our district. He’s trotted across town claiming that as a homegrown representative, he “gets” our issues. But he’s failed to competently serve the people of his district, and couldn’t bother protecting our workers at their time of need.

As union president (federal prison in Mendota), I know a thing or two about stepping up for others. And Valadao’s intermittent leadership has affected my ability to protect my workers and, in some instances, even threatened their lives.

After finding a large pool of black mold — a strain called stachybotrys, the deadliest kind there is — we knew we needed help from the highest level. In 2018, I went to former representative, ex-congressman Valadao, to request that he intervene on our behalf. I received the proverbial “we’ll look into it” response, but ultimately never got any help. Even after having received the documentation and testimonials from staff that they were getting sick, they stopped answering my calls; the congressional shorthand of “get lost.” It was clear to me that he wasn’t going to hold the Bureau of Prisons accountable and that he’d leave us to fend for ourselves.

Aaron Mcglothin, Mendota

Being liberal is fully honorable

In recent years we have heard much denigration of “liberals,” “socialists,” and the “mainstream media.” For example, witness the recent mailing of “Countdown to Socialism” by Devin Nunes. Persons who are not liberal are illiberal. My American Heritage dictionary defines ‘illiberal’ as “narrow-minded, bigoted; ungenerous, mean, or stingy; ill-bred, ungentlemanly, vulgar.” A “liberal,” on the other hand, “supports policies that favor non-revolutionary progress and reform” and social support to those who have suffered from inequitable government policies.

I for one do not want to see the USA as a country of illiberals. Let’s talk about the “Scrooge Complex,” the “Welfare Queen” hoax and the “moral hazard” hoax used to support high-priced freebies for the very wealthy while denying essential support for those who could use it the most — and vote accordingly.

My hope is that American voters by this election will show that they do value innovation and freedom for all. Residents striving for liberal democratic ideals is my hope for America; I believe that this dream is honorable.

Leo Pedretti, Fresno

Cox spreads misinformation

Before even being elected, TJ Cox’s career was riddled with scandal and dishonesty. Since then, more and more damaging information has been revealed about our corrupt, crooked congressman. Considering all the lies he has been caught in, it should be clear to all that TJ Cox is the last person we can trust.

Most recently, Cox’s campaign manager went to Twitter to spread a post she photoshopped hoping to mislead voters about David Valadao. Luckily, she was caught immediately and even then admitted she had altered the photo. In silence, Cox has condoned these low tactics and proven he cares more about keeping his power than even the semblance of truth. And this isn’t the first time Cox and his campaign have lied about David Valadao.

In August, The Fresno Bee called TJ out for claiming David opposed the DREAM Act in a TV ad. David literally co-sponsored the DREAM Act. Just like the altered photo shared by his campaign manager, this ad has yet to be removed from social media.

Even when proven a liar, TJ Cox still won’t back down on spreading lies and misinformation, and the only way we can stop him is with our vote.

Shawn Smith, Selma

Here’s how to pack the high court

There’s been a lot of talk about packing the Supreme Court. The real question is, do we need more justices because of workload or sour grapes (purely political)? Here’s an idea for de-politicizing the Supreme Court.

Any new law increasing the number of Supreme Court justices would only take effect after the sitting president (who signs the law) leaves office. That way the party in office would have to think hard about taking the risk that their party may not be in power when the next president takes office. Eliminates the political factor.