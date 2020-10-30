Views about the election as expressed by high school students in Fresno and Clovis

From left, Fresno State students and sisters Harmeet Kaur, Narjot Kaur and Gaganpreet Kaur pose for a photo after Harmeet registered to vote. Her sisters were already registered. Registration took place at the NextGen America booth at Fresno State. Fresno Bee file

They may not yet be quite voting age, but a group of juniors and seniors in teacher Adam Higginbotham’s class at the Center for Advanced Research and Technology in Clovis share their thoughts about Tuesday’s election. CART enrolls students from both Fresno Unified and Clovis Unified school districts.

Get involved, have a voice

“You have to know what you stand for, not just what you stand against.” — Laurie Halse Anderson.

One teenager to another: Politics is important, and we all need to do our part by being educated and involved as upcoming adults, or as adults voting this year. “Why should I care about politics?” you might ask. Well, I will ask you this. Do you care about being able to speak freely without the suppression of an authoritarian government? Or how about the security and privacy of your own home? The natural right to intolerance when it comes to defending your rights and your families? When you choose to zone out what happens in the political world, you do not simply become neutral and uninvolved with the power of your vote, but instead you put your fate in the hands of others who do take advantage of their natural rights. Through your participation I challenge you to not simply be an echo of the media, or registered manifestation of emotional rage, but to have a complex voice that is your own. At the end of the day, you make up the mentality of our country. One American to another.

Aliana Iriarte School, Sunnyside High

America will always persevere

I love America. I make little effort to hide that fact from friends and family, perhaps sometimes to their chagrin, but what can I say? I’m a patriot! I love America, and it is due to this very reason that I find myself deeply concerned with the current state of American democracy. Politics have become vitriolic, bitter; tribalist. It seems as though our space for civil discourse has near evaporated, and partisan factionalizing within our political parties dominates the mainstream telling of things. It’s no wonder Americans feel more disenfranchised than ever with the current establishment.

To this, though, I raise a question: how reflective is this feeling of reality? Are Americans truly more divided now than we were under Bush, Clinton, or Reagan? How about Jefferson and Adams? I say no. Some of the older folks out there may remember the 1960s, or more specifically, 1968, very well. It was not dissimilar to now: “a year of civil unrest, riots, violence, and disease.” What is happening currently, both politically and socially, is not unique. We’ve struggled, we will continue to struggle, but we will persevere. We always have.

Maecy Dixon, Clovis East

Let us welcome immigrants

Franklin D. Roosevelt once said, “Remember, remember always, that all of us, you and I especially, are descended from immigrants and revolutionists.” Our country is built on the influx of immigrants. They built this country. They escaped from persecution to live a life of freedom. However, under the power of President Trump, families have been torn apart, immigrants have been held up in awful conditions in cages at the facilities, and as Americans we need to fix the aura that has surrounded immigration.

Who are we to take liberty away from immigrants now? Migrants come on this land for freedom to better their lives; we are denying them their basic human rights by being prejudicial and assuming they are coming in to contribute nothing. The rejection of immigrants contradicts everything our ancestors worked for. It is our privilege to welcome all of those escaping their hardships with open arms. Under the leadership of President Trump, we will continue to fall under the dislike of immigrants, we cannot allow this, we must push away the stereotypes held against them and focus on the facts.

Idalys Cuaderno, Clovis North

Hoping for nation’s good progress

Now is a major time of change in America. Each action decides if we move toward the destruction of America or its preservation. Republicans, don't chase selfish goals. Manipulating one part of America is a catalyst for destruction. Every aspect of America is intertwined. V.P Mike Pence said "In the days ahead, as we open up America again, I promise you we’ll continue to put the health of America first.” I hope this is true. A government is nothing without someone to govern. Democrats, be ready to take responsibility for the repercussions of your decisions. Bettering America for all of its people is great, but every action has an equal and opposite reaction.

Joe Biden said during the Democratic National Convention, “The days of cozying up to dictators is over. Under President Biden, America will not turn a blind eye to Russian bounties on the heads of American soldiers. Nor will I put up with foreign interference in our most sacred democratic exercise, voting.” No matter the good intentions, only the results matter. If your decisions backfire only the bad will matter. I hope no matter who wins, America will progress in a way we can live with.

Chanel Charles, Fresno High

Find middle ground to defeat divisions

Trump versus Biden. Right versus left. Conservative versus liberal. The only outcome of this is division. Everybody states hollow claims of unity between the two parties, the two ideologies, the two lifestyles. We give attention to the AOCs and ACBs of our society to our citizens. We give citizens the far right’s and far left’s views on current issues, essentially leaving no middle ground, forcing them to pick a side, and that is how the media creates division.

But before we try to fix any issues in our communities, we must fix the issues between us. We cannot have any more yelling matches with a person you disagree with politically or any more petty sign wars between you and your neighbor. “This world of ours must avoid becoming a community driven by hate, and be instead, a proud confederation of mutual trust and respect.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower. What I ask of you is to find that middle ground between someone with who you don’t agree politically and build that respect for them; we will all be better people for it.

Gavin Bleha, Buchanan High

Can Biden be trusted to lead?

Joe Biden stated that “We are in a battle for the soul of this nation,” but should Biden really be trusted to lead this nation into battle as the president of the United States? Joe Biden claims that he has a plan for COVID-19; he claims that anyone who lets 200,000 Americans die during a pandemic should not be president.

In 2009 Joe Biden was faced with another disease, the H1N1 swine flu. According to the CDC, there were 60.8 million cases of the H1N1 disease, as well as 12,469 deaths in America, providing a mortality rate of around 0.021 percent during the pandemic; the death rate of COVID-19 is around 2.6 percent (over 100 times the rate of H1N1). If Biden had operated as poorly as he did with the swine flu for COVID-19, the deaths in the United States would be over 1.5 million. Choose a president who will be a strong leader in this battle America is facing.

Gabriel Bartra, Clovis East

Go out and educate yourself

“Voting is an expression of our commitment to ourselves, one another, this country, and this world.” — Sharon Salzberg.

As many of you may know the 2020 presidential election is so important; for those of you who can, exercise your right to vote.The most important thing to do before voting is to educate yourself. The media nowadays only shows so much, and often the true facts are hidden. The media often presents facts that are portrayed to mislead readers to push narrative. Instead of voting based on what the media, or what others believe, take the time for yourself to research what the candidate’s views are on issues and plans for our country. By researching you can decide for yourself who you think will represent our country best. By voting you exercise your rights, and voting allows you to voice your opinion of the change you want in our country. So, before time runs out, go out and educate yourself, so that you can voice the change you want to see in our country.

Michelle Salazar, Edison High

Trump does not care about Blacks

In a recent NBC town hall event, President Trump stated, “I have done more for the African American community than any president with the exception of Abraham Lincoln.” This statement is simply not true. He says this even though former presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson proposed and passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which not only prohibits discrimation based upon race, color, religion, etc, but also allowed for integration of schools and other public facilities. This is the same person who when asked to condemn white supremacists, instead, told them to “stand back, and stand by.”

Recently, protesters have been protesting for Black lives and against institutionalized racism in policing, and Trump refuses to acknowledge that, but he loves to shed light on the mere 7% of violent protests that have taken place. Any president who classifies these actions as doing more for the Black community than the Civil Rights Act should not be in office. America should not have to settle for someone like that for four more years. Everyone who can, please vote. Vote against this man, who has proven again and again that he couldn't care less about the Black community.

Savannah Mitchell, Clovis High

Don’t discredit Kanye West for president

Who is Kanye West? A musician? A father? I would imagine almost anything but president of the United States. Maybe we should stop thinking that way. Perhaps his unconventional nature and unique approach to American problems can reunite our country.

Kanye West said, “There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain's chair.” West’s plans for the United States reflect why he would be an exemplary candidate. Kanye West has many of the same ideals of the other candidates — reducing national debt, reforming police systems, and enforcing more laws to care for the environment. But what sets him apart from other candidates are his more innovative ideas for the country.

West wants to reintroduce the option of prayer in the classroom and he believes in giving more support to “faith-based groups.” He wants to rectify the education system to assist people in vulnerable situations so everyone has equal pathways to “job opportunities and career success” and he hopes creativity will be presented as a national strength.

Kanye West may not be the answer to all of America’s problems, but I urge you, don’t discredit him — he may be the voice of the younger generation.

Sarah Van Noy, Clovis High

Leaders must refuse socialism

I find it alarming that America has produced a socialist faction that appeals to many young people. History has clearly shown that a socialist government leads to suffering for the citizens of the country where it is instituted. Yet current propaganda, spread through social media, appeals to young adults with promises of equality, free education and better health care for all.

What many young people fail to realize is that those social programs must be paid for in one way or another. In a socialist regime, that money will come by the government overreaching into the pockets of hard-working citizens. A capitalist government provides people enticements to work for what they want, while a socialistic government gives people excuses to depend on the government. Free handouts like Obama care, welfare benefits and the idea of free college education have shaped young adults and teens into working less for the things they want.

Winston Churchhil said, “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance… it’s inherent virtue is its equal sharing of misery.” I believe there is wisdom in those words and I believe that we should continue to vote for leaders who refuse socialism.