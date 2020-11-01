Letters to the Editor On the election: Letters to the editor, Nov. 1, 2020

Gains and losses in the election

If you vote for Biden, you lose ... a president who has told over 3,000 lies while in office, who ridicules those in military service as losers, who openly supports racists and encourages violence, who divides us from one another, who deliberately sows chaos and distrust of government, who puts personal wealth above all else, who cynically uses your faith and an international pandemic for his own gain.

But you gain ... a president who respects science, has integrity and a moral compass, offers real plans for health care and economic recovery, demonstrates a proven track record of government service, puts country before self, pays his taxes, works with both Democrats and Republicans, is a man of genuine faith, will regain the respect of our allies, and restore true patriotism and healing to our nation.

These gains and losses are profound — think on them!

Anne S. Petrovich, Fresno

Cox does real good, re-elect him

I’d read where TJ Cox had recently paid any and all taxes that he’d owed.

But on this evening, I see a TV ad by some local Republican blog, I believe, telling me that TJ Cox owes $145K in taxes.

I thought politicians’ taxes were none of our business now, given the POTUS had all but declared that he did not have to admit whether he pays taxes or not. Now it’s being reported that he paid virtually no taxes for 20 years and owes hundreds of millions to God-knows-whom.

Representative Cox made a mistake and has atoned for it. He acted to fix a dynamic business oversight as quickly as anyone could expect while not bankrupting his enterprises.

Before serving in Congress, Cox earned a bachelor of science in chemical engineering and a master of business administration. Building community service projects, he’s opened medical clinics in the region, providing care to over 40,000 Central Valley residents and over 1,500 living-wage jobs. He’s shown he can perform effectively in Congress and has earned my trust in that endeavor as he has for decades right here in our communities.

I hope we can re-elect TJ Cox. He very much deserves it.

Stephen Tarr, Hanford

Hoping history does not repeat

Nov. 9, 1938: Germany, Hitler screaming his hatred of Jews, of blacks, of Gypsies on the TV of the times — the radio — unleashed “Kristalnacht” — Night of Broken Windows. Immense damage was done, thousands killed. It was carefully orchestrated by the “attorney general” of the times, Joseph Goebbels. Eight million Jews were ultimately killed by Germany’s soldiers.

We think of our shameful president as acting alone. No, no! Sounds so familiar. The Nazis were energized by their monstrous Fuhrer, but he could have done nothing without 1938’s version of “Proud Boys” — vicious white young men having nothing to be proud of but the accidental color of their skin. If the honorable Germans had quietly and persistently called for all good, honest people to repel the thugs, much would perhaps have been different.

Today’s disgusting little thugs were told by POTUS to “stand back, stand by” voting sites. I pray that on Nov. 3,2020 our own good and honest people are making sure all get to the polls safely, gently guarding. If we do not, I fear we will have a Kristalnacht. to shame our nation forevermore.

Sylvia Woodburne, Fresno

Time to vote out Devin Nunes

Devin Nunes has been in Washington far too long and has lost touch with his constituents, serving only corporate special interests and his friends in a corrupt administration.

He refuses to talk to any press but his friends at Fox News and KMJ; hasn’t held a town hall meeting in years; has done little if anything for the Valley; went to Europe to dig for dirt on Biden’s son; has filed frivolous lawsuits against The Fresno Bee and a fake cow, and threatened to sue Rep. Ted Lieu unless he apologized for accusing Nunes of conspiring with Ukranian scandal figure Lev Parnas; may have improperly disclosed classified documents to the White House; subscribes to wildly fringe conspiracy theories; was photographed with Proud Boys who flashed white power hand signs; downplayed COVID-19, recommending people to go out to restaurants and bars, then reversed himself to get publicity by asking for survivor blood donations; received an inappropriate endorsement on Valley Children’s Hospital stationery; apparently wants us to fear Black people; won’t debate his opponent; and now uses dirty smear ads absurdly accusing Phil Arballo of being a paid demonstrator and radical socialist.

It’s past time to vote him out.