Letters to the Editor Contrasting views on Prop. 15: Letters to the editor, Oct. 30, 2020

Fumie Stewart, public school parent and advocate for Proposition 15, speaks in support of three pro-Black ballot initiatives on the November California ballot at a press conference hosted by the California Democratic Party Black Caucus and Black leaders on Oct. 22 in Oakland. The press conference, one of four hosted simultaneously statewide by the Black Caucus in Sacramento, Oakland, Los Angeles and San Diego, was a call on Black Californians to support pro-Black ballot initiatives including Prop. 15 (split roll tax), Prop. 16 (repeal of Prop 209) and Prop. 21 (rent control). AP

Here’s why to vote no on Prop. 15

Proposition 15 strips away property tax protection from business owners once afforded to them by our popular Proposition 13 when their current “market value” of their property exceeds $3 million. Who or how is this market value determined?

Here are more injustices of Proposition 15. A flower shop owner located in the heart of San Francisco who bought his small shop 20 years ago for $1 million will get a sticker shock of a property tax bill if his newly assessed property is valued over $3 million. Contrast this with a newer, large profitable widget manufacturer in Barstow with a property value of $2.9 million. Business revenue, date of purchase and location isn’t accounted for in Proposition 15.

Currently the property values are rising faster than inflation, so unless the $3 million threshold is raised in subsequent years, more business property will fall into this higher tax category.

Under Proposition 15 agriculture land is excluded, so an already federally subsidized, multibillion-dollar agriculture company farming land worth millions won’t pay any additional property tax.

Are high valued residential properties next?

I’m all for generating revenue for our schools, teachers and first responders, as long it’s done in a fair and objective method that doesn’t undermine the integrity of Proposition 13. Take a stand! Vote no on Proposition 15.

Richard Holm, Clovis

COVID has one goal: to infect

We are in the process of slowly “reopening” Fresno County in varied venues because the “numbers” and resulting color-coded state and local guidelines say it could be safe. The COVID-19 virus cannot “read.” This deadly virus has but one purpose: to continue to spread by any means available. Infection of humans keeps the virus alive and fulfils its genetic drive. It does not cooperate with the “numbers.” It looks for openings and paths to reproduction. Just because state, county and city ordinances give us permission does not mean that we must follow what these “freedoms” give us.

Just because the sign on the freeway says the speed limit is 70 mph does not mean we should all travel at 70. We need to assess the conditions of the road, the traffic, the safety of those around us, the condition of the car, and our own driving skill to know if 70 mph is safe. Freedom is always tempered by responsibility to ourselves and others. It is not a ticket to do whatever I want and when I want to do it.

How to decide what to do? Assess the activity as to how critical it is for you and proximate friends and family’s continued health and well-being. Simply put, “How important is it?” We should do all that is within our individual power to prevent the spread of this virus. It does not discriminate. It will follow the path of least resistance. Its means are insidious and its goal is total domination of its host.

Let’s help each other out by doing the next right thing

Horace Rog Lucido, Fresno

Rich steal because they can

The rich can steal from the middle and working class because they can. We can hurt the middle and working class because we can, say the rich.

However, if you vote Democrat, you stand a better chance of keeping your Social Security and Medicare, and improving education, job training, and medical care. You can create a real social democracy, which the rich hate.

If you vote Republican, who cut taxes for the rich (see: Trump), you do not stand a chance in the hot, bad place.

Over the last four decades university, laboratory, and clinical studies have identified conservative behavioral traits. Conservatives have reasons that they accept misinformation. Beliefs in a sky god and attendant mythology may help explain other escapes from reality.

When God will take care of all of your problems, then you do not have to practice educational critical thinking. You have allowed yourself to be “set up.” You can be easily manipulated to accept misinformation. You more easily think that Barack Obama is Muslim, and that Hilary Clinton runs a sex ring behind a pizzeria.

Childhood conservative fears and susceptibilities exist in religious families, which believe in childhood Biblical corporal punishment, creating fearful adults who distrust science.

John Mizenko, Fresno

Zante tops for county ed board

If you are looking for the best candidate for Fresno County Board of Education, look no further than Blake Zante. I have known Blake since he was one of my elementary students. He started his political career on my leadership team in the fourth grade and hasn’t looked back.

Blake is dedicated and provides countless hours of community service to the youth of our city. His ability to make sound decisions on their behalf allows younger generations to succeed. His tenure with student government at Fresno State proved to be successful and beneficial. He easily worked between the students and the university’s administration to get jobs successfully completed.

Blake is a fresh face stepping up to the plate with solid ideas and some years of experience behind him. He is endorsed by many community leaders, elected officials, local business owners, and educators alike. Blake will have a solid and positive impact on Fresno’s youth once he is elected to the Board of Education.