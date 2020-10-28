Letters to the Editor Nunes ads and the rubes: Letters to the editor, Oct. 28, 2020

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, during a House Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. NYT

Nunes’ ads try to gull the rubes

Years ago as a college debater, I learned many tricks of persuasion. Devin Nunes must have learned too; he is using a very common technique called the straw man argument.

Posters trumpet “Say no to Socialism.” This implies Democrats are the dreaded Reds. This is laughable! No true socialist would vote for either major party. Nunes is trying to impress the ignorant by this smear. In that, he is only like a dog following his master, who uses invective like mouthwash.

What the posters really prove is that Nunes has no program for people, only shoddy techniques used by adsters for decades to gull the rubes. If you believe this nonsense, shame.

Stephen Pendleton, Visalia

Judging The Bee’s recommendations

I am not submitting my ballot until Oct. 31, but here are some Fresno Bee positions:

Prop. 15: The Bee says “no” (I say yes); their argument is it’s not the right time, but I disagree. Prop. 15 sets commercial property taxes to current market values; these properties have been enjoying significant tax breaks for years with little to no benefit to consumers;vote yes

Prop. 21: The Bee says “no” (I say yes); it’s a “straw man” argument to say Prop. 21 will limit rental housing, because a) there’s nothing saying local authorities must limit rent increases (The Bee’s own story Oct. 18 says Fresno rent increases exceed the state average) and b) there’s nothing whatsoever in it that limits development, and that’s the real issue in this valley — grow food or grow houses, decide already!

Prop. 23: The Bee says “no” — I was “yes,” but I’ve changed my mind, given the argument that a “fully licensed” physician must be present at all times. I don’t think that is quite necessary so long as competent medically trained people are on hand

I appreciate a news organization that is willing to put its reputation where its mouth is —agree or disagree, I think The Fresno Bee’s editorial opinions are honestly arrived at, based on how it sees what it believes best serves this Valley (not on what sells subscriptions).

Daniel Lea, Fresno

Bee backing of Valadao is poor

The Bee’s recommendation of David Valadao is as duplicitous as it is insulting.

The Bee states, “…Valadao worked hard to get immigration reform … including supporting the push to let Dreamers…become citizens”, but then reveals Valadao’s real immigration goal was to insure cheap labor for big ag.

The Bee praises Valadao’s “courageous” vote to destroy the Affordable Care Act for a nonexistent GOP plan that might include a pilot program that may increase the number of rural doctors. Never mind this Valadao vote would have eliminated health coverage for tens of thousands on the empty promise of a dubious pilot program.

“…the 43-year-old helps manage his family’s dairy operations…” Last year Mr. Valadao filed for bankruptcy protection for his cattle and dairy business to the tune of $13.64 million of debt against $208,500 in assets, injuring over 100 vendors.

The Bee praises Valadao’s “bipartisanship,” then excuses his actual 99% partisan vote and continued support of Trump as “not surprising.” Yet no mention that Valadao’s president just threatened to withhold desperately needed FEMA funds for the fires currently ravaging California.

The Bee tries to paint Mr. Valadao as being the best choice for the 21st District: that’s just duplicitous dairy dung.

Keith Seaman, Fresno

Zante tops for county ed board

If you are looking for the best candidate for Fresno County Board of Education, look no further than Blake Zante. I have known Blake since he was one of my elementary students. He started his political career on my leadership team in the fourth grade and hasn’t looked back.

Blake is dedicated and provides countless hours of community service to the youth of our city. His ability to make sound decisions on their behalf allows younger generations to succeed. His tenure with student government at Fresno State proved to be successful and beneficial. He easily worked between the students and the university’s administration to get jobs successfully completed.

Blake is a fresh face stepping up to the plate with solid ideas and some years of experience behind him. He is endorsed by many community leaders, elected officials, local business owners, and educators alike. Blake will have a solid and positive impact on Fresno’s youth once he is elected to the Board of Education.