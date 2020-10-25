Letters to the Editor Trump as the Trickster: Letters to the editor, Oct. 25, 2020

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One as he returns to Washington from Nashville, Tenn., following the final presidential debate, late Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. NYT

Trump embodies the Trickster myth

In Native American mythology, the Trickster is a strange supernatural creature who disobeys the normal rules and conventional behavior in a stable and constant society. The Trickster, who is always male, represents uncertainty, chaos and havoc.

President Donald Trump is the embodiment of the Trickster. The last 3 ¾ years have been a horror show of a presidency. The Trickster is also a shape-shifter. To the Yaqui tribe of Mexico, the Trickster assumes the blonde tones of the coyote and squawks like a crow.

The Trickster is a perfect metaphor for Trump. His oeuvre is awash in threats: All mail-in ballots are fraudulent. Do not be conned; Trump is a phony, fake and fool himself. He duped a bunch of supporters into wearing red MAGA hats, a bunch of happy jocks strapping on their Trump/Pence 2020 gear. That is actually what the Trickster sets out to do — make a fool of the target.

For sanity and the restoration of the nation, please vote Biden/Harris.

Jeffrey Weese, Fresno

Dear Republicans and Democrats, I am a registered Republican and consider my self “mainstream.” I wonder how anyone could possibly abuse the office of president more than this president has. With an “executive order and the “stroke of a pen” he has: 1) Withdrawn the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreements; 2) Withdrawn U.S. from the World Health Organization; 3) Cut funding to the United Nations; 4) Robbed the military budget to build a wall across America.

Where are all those great advisers who surround the president? Oh yeah, they have all been fired, and replaced by “people who don’t want to be fired.” This president is not a very nice guy, probably not the kind of person you would like to see your kids grow up to be. He is the “schoolyard bully” who took your lunch money, then lied about it. If he did something bad, he blamed it on some else.

My political signs have been stolen four times. The last time by a 12-14 year old kid, while his father drove the get-away car.

You may also want to consider voting for Phil Arballo.

Skip Crew, Fresno

Old Glory stands for the entire USA

Americans should always support freedom of speech in all it’s forms. So when I see a black, white and blue flag flying in my neighborhood, I wonder what it is trying to say. You find it on the ‘net. A political party is selling them to fund their campaign. It is not to respect our military, not to be patriotic, not for love of country.

We should be sad the political dialogue has become so disrespectful. Red stands for valor, white for purity, blue vigilance or justice. Political parties come and go; no political party is represented by a color in the flag. Please, when you buy or sell the stars and stripes, make it red, white and blue. Old glory represents the USA, not a single political party.

Patricia Bryden, Fresno

Two-year commitment becomes lifetime

Knowing most news today leaves a person less than uplifted, I’m offering my story here. I hope others will enjoy my account of a young man wising up and realizing, albeit by chance almost too late, when to save oneself — from oneself.

Felice and I’d dated twice when both of our roommates moved out. She was slated to inherit a family cabin in Boston in two months. Seeing how it was to be “temporary,” she moved in.

Leaving her at the airport was like a scene from a movie. I walked away knowing if I looked back I’d beg her to stay. Calling three days later revealed she hadn’t gotten the cabin. I said if she came back I’d promise her two years.

That was 1979. Somehow my heart knew those “two years” would be a lifetime. Cupid did me a favor.