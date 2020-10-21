Letters to the Editor Trump’s hair expense: Letters to the editor, Oct. 21, 2020

President Donald Trump meets with governors at the White House in Washington, May 13, 2020. There’s no way he could have legitimately deducted $70,000 in hair-grooming expenses, whether reimbursed or not, said Schuyler Moore, a tax lawyer. NYT

Ready to take a little off the top

I once had the privilege of having lunch with the late Sen. William Proxmire, well known for his aggressive criticism of government waste and the creation of the Golden Fleece Award. I asked Sen. Proxmire why he didn’t also spend time giving credit to those individuals who did projects that saved the taxpayers money. His answer was succinct: “Because the public had little interest.”

Perhaps these trying times have changed that attitude. Given the latest revelations of Donald Trump’s egregious $70k-plus tax write-offs for “hair styling,” might I offer the taxpayers of the United States a suggestion: in the spirit of the Golden Fleece Award, and tonsorial decency. Provide me a gallon of Roundup and a weed-eater and I’ll save the taxpayers $69K.

Raphael X. Reichert, Fresno

No choice but to get on with lives

This coronavirus is not going away soon. It may take a while before a vaccine that’s effective can be developed. We may have no choice but to get on with our lives taking every precaution and protection to avoid contamination.

People can not survive without jobs, and businesses can not create jobs being shut down. Unemployment benefits don’t last very long, and Congress is dragging its feet trying to pass the stimulus package. Food and housing prices have gone up to a point that some necessities are out of reach to some people.

If this trend keeps up, we may see more homeless people and criminal activity.

Alex Rubalcava, Fresno

Ready to really make America great

I’m for a 1905 America where conservatives actually believed in conservation as their label might imply. I’m for a 1917 America that viewed our captured, wounded, or dead soldiers as heroes, not losers. I’m for a 1940 America that viewed Nazis as a problem in Europe, not as “very fine people” here.

I’m for a 1950s Republican party that wasn’t the modern defender of the Confederacy. I’m for a 1960s America where the NRA promoted carrying guns into the woods, not into the streets. I’m for 1974 Republican politicians that recognized and didn’t tolerate abuse of power in a president of their own party. I’m for a 1987 America that led the world in forestalling the ozone climate crisis. I’m for a 1994 Republican party that felt reducing the national debt was an obligation to future generations.

I’m for a 2000s America that promoted democracy and fair elections worldwide, including swing states. I’m for a 2014 Donald Trump who called for the president to resign because two people in this country died from a virus.

Yeah, I want to make America great again.

Don Smith, Fresno

Clovis can do more on civil rights

A business owned by a Black entrepreneur is vandalized with racial slurs written on the walls. Should the citizens of Clovis be surprised. Who’s fault is this? Can we prevent this from happening again? What can the city do to rectify this?

We can say most people in Clovis are not racist and not capable of doing things like this. One way of conveying the message that the city cares about civil rights is to build a statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and have schools and streets named after him. It is time to honor not just him , but Black people who have made a difference. Mr. Perkins was a leader at the Clovis city public works department. We can also honor Joe Flores who has made a big difference in our city. Our city leaders need to convey more that the Clovis Rodeo and October Fest. Lets stand together on this.