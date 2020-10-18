Letters to the Editor Nunes must go: Letters to the editor, Oct. 18, 2020

Rep. Devin Nunes, center, R-Tulare, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee; Rep. Jim Jordan, left, R-Ohio; and then Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, talk during a break of the House Judiciary Committee when it considered impeaching President Trump. AP

Nunes no, Arballo yes for Congress

As we approach the election we have an opportunity to rid the 22nd Congressional District of Devin Nunes.

It isn’t just that Nunes is an ineffective congressman. He hasn’t sponsored or had passed a single piece of legislation that benefits his district in 17 years.

He is a Trump sycophant. He has carried water for Trump in his efforts to weaken the FBI and the CIA. He denied Russian interference on Trump’s behalf in 2016. He has tried to prove the FBI spied on Trump. He has attacked federal law enforcement and intelligence services for four years. He has tried to dig up dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden on Trump’s behalf. He has parroted Russian disinformation.

He is said to be the recipient of Russian disinformation from a Russian spy Andrii Derkach. Nunes is what the Russians call a useful idiot, what we call a dupe.

One of his recent campaign commercials featuring Kamala Harris taken out of context is a racist lie from begining to end. One has to assume that Nunes is racist, too.

Run Nunes out of office. Vote for a good and honest man, Phil Arballo. He wants to serve the 22nd District.

Gordon Fake, Fresno

EVs being rammed down our throats

Starting in 2035, Gov. Newsom says new cars must be electric. If electric vehicles (EVs) are such a good idea, why are there 36 million vehicles in California and only 726,000 EVs? This, after $809 million of taxpayer money given to EV purchasers.

You don’t know anyone who has received this “free” money? Researchers found that about 60% of that money went to households making $200,000-plus per year! Maybe only the well-to-do elites can afford the status signaling that goes with EVs.

Why don’t people buy EVs, even when paid to do so? Maybe the technology is unimpressive and expensive. Maybe we simply don’t like them, Teslas excepted. Let carmakers make EVs we want to buy.

Where is this electricity coming from? Politicians caused utility companies to divert money from maintaining the grid to developing renewable energy. How do you like the resulting rolling blackouts?

If paying higher taxes, so the rich can get free money, is such a good idea, why not let the people decide? Why use an executive action that shuts voters out? Maybe politicians wouldn’t be re-elected if they voted for higher taxes.

Stakeholder engagement creates consensus. Perhaps Newsom just doesn’t care what we think.

Don Laursen, Visalia

Police auditor Gliatta must resign

Thank you for your recent letter, Mr.Jackson. The independent auditor you refer to, Mr. John Gliatta, was introduced to community members four years ago at a police chief's advisory board meeting. When Chief Dyer introduced Mr.Gliatta there was a lot of backslapping and bear hugs, a level of familiarity that smelled fishy.

The article in Sept.24 Bee quoted Mr. Gliatta as stating “it was his prerogative to withhold the report,” and he saw no problem with sitting on the report. When questioned by The Bee’s reporter, Mr. Gliatta refused to answer questions.

As a member of the community involved with creating the auditor position Mr. Gliatta currently holds; one of the primary functions we made clear is building community trust. Mr. Gliatta has clearly violated this mandate and behaved in an unprofessional and negligent manner.

Mr. Gliatta has violated community trust. There is only one option here; Mr. Gliatta must resign immediately.