Letters to the Editor Forest management and wildfires: Letters to the editor, Oct. 11, 2020

Flames erupt on a hillside above China Peak ski area near Highway 168 as the Creek Fire raged through the area last month. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Forest management was abandoned

In the shadow of the Creek Fire, politics rears its ugly head. Facts are ignored. Facts are: Climate change (aka global warming) has been happening for thousands of years. Forest management was abandoned during the Clinton administration nearly 30 years ago. Crowded forests started then.

If the Democrats were really interested in “science” they would listen to foresters. We have several locally who don’t seem to be consulted when the subject is discussed. When forests become crowded with trees, the drought years allow bark beetles to thrive on weak trees; the trees, lacking social distancing, allow a short trip as the beetles seek new places to lay eggs. The trees die, brush takes over, causing the forests to become ripe for wildfires. Simple.

Kamala Harris said climate change “triggered” these fires. What the heck does that mean? If the team of Newsom/Harris, making a trip to the fire zone out of compassion, certainly not for political gain, would have gone six more miles to a 22,000-acre, well-managed private forest, they would have been able to see where the fire was stopped at the edge of the houses. Not such a good photo op, I guess.

Tim Young, Auberry

Election is about different values

This election is not a junior high or high school popularity or personality election. We are voting for a platform. We are voting for the First and Second amendments. We are voting for Supreme Court justices and the electoral college. We are voting for liberty over failed socialistic Marxism. We are voting for law and order and the police instead of instead of lawlessness.

We are voting for the military. We are voting for our veterans. We are voting for our flag, which stands for our nation. We are voting for secure borders. We are voting for free speech instead of being bludgeoned by leftist Democrats. We are voting for the right to praise our God and to to assemble for worship as secured in the First Amendment. We are voting for every unborn soul from conception to birth. We are voting for the belief that there is only one race, the human race.

We are not just voting for one person or a group of people, but for the future of our country. Any candidate with a D behind it needs to be defeated, lest we vote for the destruction of our nation. God bless America!

Randall Brannon, Madera

Evangelicals need to uphold calling

For evangelicals leaning toward voting to re-elect Trump for president, please consider:

You have had four years to consider Trump’s heart. Do not be misled by appearances. The ravenous wolf may appear in sheep’s clothing. By his fruit you will know him. Just as a good tree cannot produce evil fruit, a corrupt tree cannot produce good fruit. What is the fruit of Trump?

Trump is the father of lies. Trump uses fear for his own ends and not for the people's good. Trump oppresses the least of our brethren. Trump sows dissent and reaps the whirlwind.

Trump spreads death among his people. Do not be misled by fear, Trump is no King Cyrus.

Religion calls us to our highest selves. Of faith, hope and love, the greatest of these is love. The straight gate is to vote for love The wide gate is to vote for hate. Do the right thing on Nov. 3.