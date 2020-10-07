Letters to the Editor Trump and COVID: Letters to the editor, Oct. 7, 2020

President Donald Trump removes his mask at the White House. TNS

Trump and his COVID infection

I would like to offer my thoughts and prayers to the president, a person who thoughtlessly exposed others to COVID after he knew he was infected.

It is my hope that after he recovers, he will have some empathy for the 210,000 who have died and the millions who have been sickened.

Curtis Wilson, Visalia

Trump’s chickens home to roost

President Trump has consistently politicized, denied, ignored, ridiculed and mocked scientific and medical advice in regard to the COVID-19 virus; most notably are his opposition to masks and social distancing. This has undoubtedly contributed to the pandemic’s killing multitudes of our fellow citizens.

Moreover, the president’s policy — or lack thereof — has now resulted in not only his, but also many of his political toadies, contracting the disease.

All of this brings to mind a relevant old adage: “All the Chickens Have Come Home to Roost.” And the names of two of those chickens: “Arrogance” and “Ignorance.”

Cluff Nugent Jr., Sanger

What you have to lose and gain

If you vote for Biden, you lose ... a president who has told over 3,000 lies while in office, who ridicules those in military service as losers, who openly supports racists and encourages violence, who divides us from one another, who deliberately sows chaos and distrust of government, who puts personal wealth above all else, who cynically uses your faith and an international pandemic for his own gain.

But you gain ... a president who respects science, has integrity and a moral compass, offers real plans for health care and economic recovery, demonstrates a proven track record of government service, puts country before self, pays his taxes, works with both Democrats and Republicans, is a man of genuine faith, will regain the respect of our allies, and restore true patriotism and healing to our nation. These gains and losses are profound — think on them!

Anne S. Petrovich, Fresno

Debate nothing but mean, nasty

The Trump-Biden debate was so mean and nasty — on both sides — that I could only watch about 20 minutes, and I think many Americans felt the same way.

In a way, it’s like a child hearing his parents having a vicious fight — very traumatic for the child, who worries about his own safety and security.

We have to find a better way to discuss the issues facing our nation.

Don Gaede, Fresno

Watching a revolting mess

What a revolting mess! The electorate can’t get the Democratic party to commit to anything. Joe Biden won’t answer any questions on court packing, potential court nominees, ending the filibuster, statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C., the electoral college, the terrorist group Antifa, or the corrupt financial dealings of his son, Hunter. In the first debate he couldn’t even come up with a law enforcement group that backed him.

When asked about the Democratic plans, Sen. Chuck Schumer opined that “everything is on the table.” That’s a scary thought! And then there is House Speaker Nancy Peosli, who perpetually seems to always have her delicate sensibilities offended. She frequently swings emotionally between periodic “hissy fits” and “the vapors.” And these want to be our leaders?

TC Morgan, Fresno

Old Glory goes beyond politics

Americans should always support freedom of speech in all it’s forms. So when I see a black, white and blue flag flying in my neighborhood, I wonder what it is trying to say. You find it on the ‘net. A political party is selling them to fund their campaign. It is not to respect our military, not to be patriotic, not for love of country. We should be sad the political dialogue has become so disrespectful.

Red stands for valor, white for purity, blue vigilance or justice. Political parties come and go. No political party is represented by a color in the flag. Please, when you buy or sell the stars and stripes, make it red, white and bBlue. Old Glory represents the USA, not a single political party.