Democrats and their imaginary foes: Letters to the editor, Nov. 1, 2019

Imaginary foes propped up by Dems

Well, it has finally happened! The Lyndon LaRouche-like, tin-foil-hat-wearing, gender-deluded, pecksniffian Democrats, in a continual state of psychotic rage, have proven the truth of H. L Mencken’s statement that “democracy (and politics) is the art and science of running the circus from the monkey cage. .... The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed ... by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.”

T.C. Morgan, Fresno

FabMom is right on about behavior

Kudos to Jill Simonian for her recent article. Her subject has been my pet peeve for a long time. We now have a few generations of parents who either don't care, don't have time, are too lazy or don't realize the damage to their kids by not educating them about the basics of good behavior in their homes or out in public.

Beside teaching, the educators now have to take over the parents' job. This has created a domino effect down the line, and I now see it even in adults when I am out and about – it's like an attitude of “I can do whatever I feel like, not needing to conform to proper rules anymore” (letting a door close in my face, being rude, letting kids scream all the time, dropping trash, throwing cigarette buds on the street, etc.).

Furthermore, law and order are being eroded in all areas all the way up to government and judges. Sad indeed.

Viktoria Landgren, Fresno

Lack of respect brings doom

Jill Simonian tells it like it is in her recent piece about second graders' lack of respect. Teachers struggle daily to get cooperation from them. The students who actually try to learn are sabotaged by their unruly classmates.

The lack of tools for teachers to enforce discipline leaves us doomed indeed.

Patricia McKitrick, Clovis

2nd Amendment and bearing arms

Let’s analyze the Second Amendment as per the vernacular of the 1790’s when it was written. “Well regulated” meant that the training of each colony’s militia was to be “regulated” to each other so they could fight together if needed. The “militia” was comprised of all free men ages 18 to 35, read “the people.” Remember, there was no federal military at the time.

The “security of a free state” included all threats, whether foreign of domestic. Therefore the “right of the people,”read militia, to keep and bear arms did in fact include the general populace, which is comprised of individuals. “Arms” included any weapon suitable to mitigate any threat. Flintlock rifles and muskets were the standard arms of the day. They were used for hunting food, but could instantly be used as “ assault rifles” if needed for “protection of a free state.”

The writers of the Second Amendment wisely did not limit the people/militia to the right to keep and bear flintlock rifles. If AR-15’s were available to the colonists, you can be assured that many would have had one hanging over their fireplace to meet any threat, foreign or domestic.