Letters to the Editor Nunes and impeachment: Letters to the editor, Oct. 20, 2019

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, has a constituent asking him to get behind impeaching President Trump. AP file

Nunes, get behind impeachment

As his constituent, I rely on (congressman) Devin Nunes to represent me and my family. It's time to fully support the impeachment inquiry. Donald Trump has to go. Now. He is destroying our country bit by bit, and if you don't act now, there may not be a country left in 2020.

He has ruined our standing in the world, and our allies no longer trust us. We cannot let this continue. It is time to see that justice is served. Quickly and without bias. Truly make America great again. Trump must be impeached and held accountable for his crimes against this country. It's the only thing that will restore our standing, our reputation, and our faith in our government.

Tabitha Applebee, Squaw Valley

End the harassment, respect the woman

When someone says “abortion should be legal,” it is responded to with dirty looks and religious Bible verses basically stating that abortion is murder and there is a living baby inside.

The exact medical definition of pregnancy is “the egg is fertilized by a sperm and then implanted in the lining of the uterus, it develops into the placenta and embryo, and later into a fetus” (Medical Dictionary). This means that there is a fetus inside the mother, not a baby, and since a fetus cannot survive without the mother’s womb, then it is technically not a being, and does not have rights. A fetus belongs to the mother and it is up to her whether she wants to keep it or terminate it. No matter what her reasons are, whether she cannot financially afford a child or even if she just does not want a child, in general, that is her decision.

Now when I say I am “pro-choice” that does not mean that I think everyone should get an abortion; what I am fighting for is that a woman should have the right to consider her options without being harassed by "pro-life" believers.

Kayla Antiporda, Fresno

Kids know a lot about vaping

Have you asked your kids about e-cigarettes?

I’m sure when you ask them, some will surprise you by how much they know about them. They can probably tell you where they can get them and how easy it is to buy them at the gas stations, liquor stores and even bigger stores like Walmart, which just recently stopped selling them.

Why are tobacco companies targeting the younger population? How are they attracting them? Why are e-cigarettes so attractive to the youth and what are the health problems arising from “vaping”?

If you are not aware of this, it is time to pay attention to your kids and ask what they know about vaping. Tobacco companies are catching their attention by adding multiple flavors and hiding the harsh taste of tobacco, fooling them to think it isn’t harmful. Kids think is cool to vape, especially blowing out the smoke. Nicotine is one of the most toxic poisons, and it is being used by kids. Nicotine affects their brain, their lungs, heart and vascular system, and can also lead to death.

The real question is, what are we doing about this?

Fernando Arreola, Caruthers

Appreciates report on Jose Jose

Kudos to The Bee staff to recognize, albeit, in a much too pequeno write up, the passing of what may be my Mexican generation’s Frank Sinatra, Jose Jose, Sept. 29. From a biased frame of mind, I feel, he was front page to Latinos in the Southwest and most of Latin America. His vocal legacy and style takes no back seat to any American singer in his era.

With all due respect to Jose Jose, I run the risk of, somewhat, politicizing his finality by touching of current and late entertainment by the Fresno Fair Board’s history of bringing mostly mediocre Latino entertainment to Fresno. Hard to fathom the Board never heard of, e.g., Rocio Durcal, Jose Jose, Juan Gabriel, or Chente ( Vicente), etc. Someone woke up on the board one day, and brightened our day at the fair and thought of a girl named Selena.

I’m one of those living in Fresno who missed the quality of people much like Jose Jose.

I believe our Latino demographics in the Central Valley deserve to be treated and paid respect to great artists, like Jose Jose. He touched our hearts tremendously.