Letters to the Editor GOP morphs to Party of Trump: Letters to the editor, Oct. 13, 2019

GOP, wake up to the truth about P.O.T.

I was watching the inquiry into Trump’s conversation with the president of Ukraine , and was dumfounded at the Republicans attacking the Democrats instead of this person who is sitting in the White House.

I was particularly put off by Trump’s adopted son, Devin Nunes, who I am convinced wants to change his name to Devin Trump. What is it going to take for the Republicans to finally admit this is the most corrupt administration in our history? Trump makes Nixon look like a saint.

I was a registered Republican until the GOP became the POT party, the Party of Trump. Are they so desperate they are willing to overlook his many, and I mean many, lies, promises, attacks on anybody who says anything about him he doesn’t like. What about his promise “I will be too busy working to play golf,” or the big one, “Mexico will pay for the wall” — how’s that going? What is it going to take for his base to say enough is enough? Wake up, Republicans!

Mike Lewis, Fresno

Universal basic income is needed

In response to “Poverty engulfs the San Joaquin Valley. Education is the way to remove that dark cloud,” by The Fresno Bee Editorial Board:

The best way to fight poverty is by implementing a plan of universal basic income(UBI) of $1,000 a month to San Joaquin Valley residents over the age of 18, as proposed by presidential candidate Andrew Yang on a national scale. This will assist those who wish to enter higher education, or a GED program, who would not normally be able to afford basic necessities, such as childcare or transportation expenses, at the same time.

But if somebody is searching for a job that does not require higher education, UBI will still provide them assistance. It will also help those who are employed but still struggling to pay their bills because of low pay or unreliable hours.

Although helping colleges in the San Joaquin Valley gain more funding is a goal well-deserving of attention, it will fail to assist large groups of the population currently living below the poverty line. UBI will help everyone.

Michael Steiner, Fresno

Parental consent not only factor

In response to Michelle Ferrer Alvarez’s article, “Parents wrongly left out when teen daughters need reproductive health services”:

The American Medical Association takes the position that, “Physicians should not feel or be compelled to require minors to involve their parents before deciding whether to undergo an abortion. [M]inors should ultimately be allowed to decide whether parental involvement is appropriate.”

Furthermore, there are many major medical groups that oppose parental-involvement laws, including the American Psychological Association, the Society for Adolescent Medicine, American Medical Women’s Association, American Public Health Association and the American College of Physicians.

Given that, all of these medical groups are in agreement about how mandated parental involvement laws cause psychological (and physical) harm to young teens seeking reproductive care, the suggestion that such California confidentiality laws harm families is highly incorrect.

By implying that confidentiality laws are harmful, the column furthers the anti-choice rhetoric that believes young women are incapable of, and should not be allowed to make, decisions about their own reproductive health. Alvarez ignores the issue of teens who come from abusive households. What about abortions that stem from instances of rape, abuse and incest? This reality far more disturbing than concern for “parental consent.”

Lizbeth Jimenez, Fresno

Managing forest from the trees

I just finished reading Robert Hill’s letter to the editor blasting the state of California for mismanagement of our forests (The Bee, Sept. 25. ) People should really get their facts straight before expressing an opinion.

The lion’s share of forest land in California, 57% in fact, is owned by the federal government. How is the government of California responsible for mismanagement of forest land in California when it is not even primarily their responsibility. It is the job of the U.S. Forest Service.

Mr. Hill is in good company, however. Our president operates under the same misapprehension.