Letters to the Editor Elizabeth Heng and her offending ad: Letters to the editor, Oct. 2, 2019

Elizabeth Heng Fresno Bee file

Ad needs more factual approach

In Elizabeth Heng’s flaming ad for the Republicans she demonstrated a lack of the dignity that we all expect from some one in politics. I was shocked that she presented an image of an aggressive act against the safety and dignity of Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez.

Ms. Heng also needs to learn about the difference between democratic socialism, as practiced following democratic elections in Scandinavian countries, and the horrific outcomes of military dictatorships. Surely she can contribute to our knowledge about the painful history of Cambodia with a more reasoned and factual approach.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Eva Maiden, Fresno

Need better brand of Republican

What’s with the Republicans who either hold or run for office in the San Joaquin Valley? First, Devin Nunes disgraced himself and his constituents by filing a bogus lawsuit against McClatchy in Virginia; however, the publisher has no offices or newspapers in Virginia. Does Nunes know that?

And more recently, Elizabeth Heng, a former Republican candidate who attempted to unseat Jim Costa in 2018, ran a 30 second TV ad during the recent Democratic debate in Houston. In the spot for her political action committee, Heng compared the Democratic socialist principles of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to the Mao Zedong-inspired Marxist-Leninism of Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge.

If Heng’s goal is to convince voters that the two forms of socialism are the same, she must assume voters are ignorant. On the other hand, if her goal was to make a real point, and she actually believes this nonsense, then it’s Heng who’s the one who is ignorant, and not honest, making her unworthy of holding office in the San Joaquin Valley, or anywhere else for that matter.

We need to see a better brand of Republicans in these parts.

Doug Morris, Clovis

Ad was really revolting, off base

While watching the third Democratic party presidential debate, some time after 8 p.m., I saw what was without doubt the most revolting political ad that I have ever seen: A picture of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being burned away to show what appeared to be photos of the killing fields in Cambodia; an apparent attempt to tie AOC’s Democratic Socialist positions with the Cambodian Pol Pot regime of the 1970s.

I’m not sure even where to begin. To try to make that connection is monstrous: Heng either has grossly inadequate knowledge of the perverted world view of the Pol Pot regime, which I find hard to believe given her Khmer heritage, or this is an extremely cynical attempt to rely on the ignorance of the viewers of the ad.

I don’t agree with AOC on all of her policies, but last I checked she isn’t advocating sending people to be killed. The fact that Heng saw fit to appear in an ad like that demonstrates her lack of fitness for elected office.

She ought to be ashamed of herself, but I fear that she isn’t. Such is the state of today’s Republican party.

Reilly Rix, Fresno

Heng a doe-eyed camp follower

Elizabeth Heng is nothing more than a doe-eyed camp follower of the Republican cult. A toady of the rabid right. Riding the suffering of her own parents to promote the type of propaganda and lies about the Democrats and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that real socialists have done for decades. All in an effort to gain a stranglehold on the people and countries they have infested.

Heng is no better than the despotic socialists she decries. Just like the fascists do and have done throughput history, Heng is positioning herself as the modern day Josef Goebels. She is the face of all what is wrong with the current Republican party in this state and in the White House.

Wise up, Heng. Nobody wants your hate and lies, which only feed the destruction of this country. You have had a wonderful education most will never have. It is a pity you can’t count honest discourse along with it.