Trump as entertainer in chief: Letters to the editor, Sept. 27, 2019

Gotta say, Trump is entertaining

Today's electronic media allows President Trump to be the most entertaining president ever. That’s whether he's making a 180-degree turn from praise to verbal destruction in tweets or pulling us out of treaties and trade agreements that, he claims, were so bad that it's a shame no one else realized that before he came along. So far, he has saved us from horrible deals in NAFTA and Pan Pacific Partners and non-nukes with Russia and climate agreements worldwide and Iran's nuclear deal and probably more.

My favorite, though, is his verbal reversal and deal making with president Kim of North Korea. He has gone from threatening little rocket man with "fire and fury that the world has ever seen" to claiming the smart and popular Korean leader just wants a little respect. So the leader of the free world has met with LRM three times with photo ops for the world to see and has gone to his doorstep and waited for an invite into his kingdom.

Our president has called off our naval exercises with South Korea because LRM felt they seemed too aggressive. In return LRM has not put nukes in any of those rockets he keeps launching or the submarine he's preparing. It's a shame Obama didn't do this six or seven years ago so Trump wouldn't have to. I'm sure President Trump would have praised him for it.

Brian Ohde, Fresno

Democrats, Socialists to help

The Fresno Bee should have absolutely no financial concerns if they have to pay their carriers as employees. I am sure the Democrat and the Socialist parties will cheerfully cover any increased employee costs resulting from the status change of their carriers.

Edwin Jaeger, Fresno

Act of kindness elicits thanks

I want to give a shout out to the person who returned my purse from the shopping cart in the Target parking lot ... enclosed was my license, my passport, my credit cards, phone and $200 cash. I cannot tell you how grateful I am to the kind person who returned it to Target with everything intact. I wish I could have thanked you personally. Thank you.

There really are kind decent people in the world

Leslie D. Kaufmann, Fresno

Corruption must be removed now

In all honesty and candor, we have to call it what it is:

In about 1968, I created a sales division for my then employer, a company called Vivitar. We sold cameras and photographic equipment to the post exchanges, and, to the U.S. government. Occasionally I would visit the U.S. Army bid room in Pasadena and glance through the open bids.

One day I found something odd. I took it to the sergeant and asked, “What's this all about?” It was a bid seeking 1,000 1- or 2-year-old male castrated goats from west Texas. He chuckled, “They plan to use them as grass cutters at Fort Meade.” I inquired, “Why west Texas.” He answered with a question, “Where does the president come from?” Think LBJ.

Surprises, Liberty University, run by Jerry Falwell Jr. a close acquaintance of the president, sold the Air Force $1,000,000 worth of jet fuel and the number of military stopovers at Trump’s Scottish resort increased from 95 in 2015 to 259 so far this year. Of course the military personnel must spend the night at Trump’s very expensive resort.

It’s called … corruption. We must remove this administration and its helpers/enablers, congressmen Tom McClintock and Devin Nunes.