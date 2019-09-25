Letters to the Editor Antonio Brown and Raiders: Letters to the editor, Sept. 25, 2019

In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) warms up for the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Brown left the Raiders without playing one snap in the regular season. He joined the New England Patriots, only to be let go when sexual misconduct allegations were leveled against him. AP

This fan glad to say bye bye to AB

Thank you, Mike Mayhock, for putting an end to the “cancerous tumor” that Antonio Brown was to the Oakland Raiders organization. Brown was about self-promotion, team distraction, and drama. Brown has issues that he can’t seem to get control of, and his sideshow distractions were never going to end.

The Raiders are trying to build something special, it’s now delayed. With two No. 1 picks next year, I trust Mayhock to find us our next great receiver with one of them. No Terrell Owens-type anymore in Oakland. Thank you, Mike.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Steve Carr, Fresno

Now time to look for a new beer

Dear Firestone Walker Brewing Co.: 805 is one of our beers of choice in our household, but now that your communications director communicated to me very clearly that should change, we will refrain from purchasing anymore of your products in the future.

As the Yale girls say “May the Bird of Paradise fly into your malt and do its business.”

Judie Brown, Fresno

Where’s bike lanes with new paving?

Much needed road repairs and repaving going on all over town. A good thing, for the most part. Copper Avenue, west of Willow, has a much needed new surface, but no bike lane. Really? New houses going up all over town and these developments should all include bike lanes.

Also, no bike lane going east on Copper. Another new surface but still two lanes only. Yet signs all over town boast Fresno as a “bicycle friendly community.” Just sayin’.

Carol Capitola, Fresno

Blame the state for forest management

Wildfires in California leave behind acres of scorched land that make snowpack formation easier and more runoff downstream from the Sierra Nevada to basins in the Central Valley, increasing the amount of water stored underground. Really? Researchers at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory said that scorching the earth and killing a forest also can lead to changes the makeup of the snowpack because wildfires usually burn through many tree canopies, there’s more room for snow to build up.

You just have surface soil without vegetation, which means the snow runoff in the summer will increase so groundwater will also increase.

The state has failed to manage the Sierra National Forest by shutting down logging and thinning and harvesting excess timber, resulting in destroying a whole community of hard-working people who made a good living at this skilled work. I’m sure the people of Paradise, would agree, and all the other communities affected by all the forest fires would, too.

For all the dead and burned trees that litter the Sierra Nevada Forest, who’s there today to salvage all the usable wood?

Nobody, because 70-80% of them are gone, and California has to call people from other states to cut and fall dead trees. It’s just another excuse to cover their decision on managing your forest.

They can blame other’s like PG and E, and you see what happened there, but the real fault lies in this state’s failure.