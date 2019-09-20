Letters to the Editor Climate science vs. profit motive: Letters to the editor, Sept. 20, 2019

The rubble of a destroyed neighborhood stands in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in Abaco, Bahamas, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Dorian hit the northern Bahamas on Sept. 1, with sustained winds of 185 mph (295 kph), unleashing flooding that reached up to 25 feet (8 meters) in some areas. AP file

Climate science, or pure profit motive?

My daughter lives in the Bahamas, so I watched Hurricane Dorian closely. While my daughter's island was spared, sadly the Abacos and Grand Bahama took a direct and deadly hit.

Once again, another monster storm has destroyed lives, livelihoods and property. For four decades, climate scientists have warned that a warming climate would make storms more intense and dangerous.

I find it tragically ironic that some of the politicians who rely on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to help them decide when and where to issue hurricane advisories and evacuation orders, are the same ones who belittle and ignore NOAA’s climate research and advice. In both cases, NOAA utilizes super-computer modeling and scientific consensus to make its predictions.

Are your local, state and federal representatives listening to climate scientists, or to special interests who profit from the status quo? If you don’t know, this is a good time to find out and demand that they utilize sound science to solve the climate crisis.

After all, next time my daughter … or your loved one … may not be so lucky.

Connie Young, Fresno

Money is what it comes down to

In your article, (Sept. 1), “Labor bill still applies to gig economy, including Uber, Lyft,” it states, “Uber and Lyft have threatened to spend $60 million on a 2020 ballot measure to try to keep their workers labeled as ‘independent contractors.’ DoorDash, a food delivery service, said it is willing to commit $30 million to the proposed initiative.”

Seems that if they have that much money laying around to fight a labor bill, it might just be cheaper to pay their people a living wage. It all comes down to the money. More for the rich, less for everyone else.

Daniel J. Houts, Fresno

Slatic is doing a great job

I keep reading about how terrible Terry Slatic is and how he should resign his elected position and so on.

It’s really sad to think that this retired Marine officer is just doing his elected job. He is trying to make the students accountable for what “they say and do.”

Being accountable is something that should be taught at home as well as in school. No wonder the parents and the school district are embarrassed! He is doing their job and getting zero support and some call him a bully?

It seems all to soon that these students will be put out into the world as employed, military service or going on the higher education, and then it’s too late to try and instill those basic values. They could wind up unemployed, in court, jail or worse.

Mr. Terry Slatic you are doing a great job, keep it up!

James W. Lovell, Fresno

Gun violence is a serious issue

I believe the subject of gun control is not being taken as seriously as it should be. Legislators are not taking in the amount of lives lost to mass shootings that happen in broad daylight because it does not affect them directly.

Many of these mass shootings that are happening are due to gun control laws and background checks not being as strict as they need to be. I fear that I, as a college student who goes to school on a campus where students and non-students are welcome, that someone might open fire on this campus where people are just trying to better their lives and educate themselves.

And our idea of feeling safe even at school is being lost. And I feel that this is due to the fact that getting a gun is easier than it should be. As well as I also feel that this subject is not talked about enough and is only brought up when a situation that deals with the subject occurs.

Teens, kids, family members are dying when they are just out and about living their everyday life due to gun violence not being held as a serious issue.