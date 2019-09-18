Letters to the Editor Homeless woman’s life: Letters to the editor, Sept. 18, 2019

Witnessing life of a homeless woman

I could hear the squeaky wheels of the battered grocery cart followed by the barrage of filthy language. They were directed to someone, something or to the voices that stormed in her head. When I don’t see or hear her, I worry. Did something happen and she is no longer?

In previous days she had a haven. Somebody cared. Her hair was styled. Her clothes were clean. Yes, she traveled the alley. Her language was limited to words not fit to write. But like so many, she chose a life that is hard for most of us to understand. Her mental illness was out of control. She lost hope. At first she liked no rules and regulations. There is a family who cares, but she chose another “family.” Mental illness, drugs and even the selling of soul for drug money is life at the very lowest ebb.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Her face is puffy and red. She sleeps on her pad on a nearby side street. Others join her. I am like the Levi and priest depicted in the Good Samaritan story, for I don’t want the wheels of my walker contaminated with the excrement on her side of the walkway.

Joan Acomb, Fresno

Climate change and the future

We can no longer deny the effects of climate change in our world. Each of us need to feel responsible, in our own lifestyles, to make the necessary adjustments that will address the seriousness of this situation. Years ago, stores in Fresno were asked to close their doors when air-conditioning is being used. Thanks to The Bee and others, many businesses complied.

Now, I am learning that stores, especially in the Fig Garden Shopping Center, but I am sure other places as well, have forgotten or are just ignoring the warnings concerning the waste and abuse of our natural resources. If you and your family are as concerned as I am about the future of our planet, then please consider talking to any business which chooses to ignore this grave problem. Also think about choosing to do business elsewhere.

For the future generations who will face the consequences of greed and selfishness which we experience now, let’s work together to make a difference for them.

Betty Cornelisen, Fresno

Treat guns like a resource to manage

Guns are a human resource, as are oil, gas and other natural resources. The management of resources is necessary in today’s age, but not the elimination of our resources.

How do you manage guns as a resource in our society? May I suggest we follow the pattern of child abuse as part of the answer. In child abuse, every professional is required to report any child abuse activity or the imminent likelihood of such behavior perpetrated upon a minor. An investigation follows.

The same goes for gun usage. Every professional and public servant should be required to report the misuse of guns or the high likelihood of misuse by one who possess a firearm of any kind.

While that will not stop the misuse of guns in the same way that reporting child abuse does not stop it, it does curtail it, and it does catch it early, so that more serious abuse does not take place.

We have the legislative model and procedures already in place. Why not build on this model as one way to address the issue of managing gun ownership and gun misusage?

Allan G. Hedberg, Fresno

Money is what it comes down to

In your article, (Sept. 1), “Labor bill still applies to gig economy, including Uber, Lyft,” it states, “Uber and Lyft have threatened to spend $60 million on a 2020 ballot measure to try to keep their workers labeled as ‘independent contractors.’ DoorDash, a food delivery service, said it is willing to commit $30 million to the proposed initiative.”

Seems that if they have that much money laying around to fight a labor bill, it might just be cheaper to pay their people a living wage. It all comes down to the money. More for the rich, less for everyone else.