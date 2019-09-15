Letters to the Editor Friant and water’s cost: Letters to the editor, Sept. 15, 2019

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, center, speaks during a press conference along the Friant-Kern Canal near Terra Bella, Friday, Mar. 1, 2019, to highlight Senate Bill (SB) 559, which will help secure Californiaâs water supply by investing $400 million towards restoring lost conveyance capacity on the Friant-Kern Canal, one of the San Joaquin Valley’s most critical water delivery facilities. Looking on is Assembly Member Devon Mathis, R-Visalia, left, and Andreas Borgeas, R-Fresno, center right. Fresno Bee file

Farmers and the cost of Friant

I commend Sen. (Melissa) Hurtado for authoring SB 559 to repair the Friant-Kern Canal. This bill authorizes $400 million to address the low-flow issues caused by the land subsidence due to the pumping of groundwater from the aquifer below the canal.

At the same time I see more and more almond orchards going in across the Valley, most of which will be exported to other countries. When the Central Valley Project was originally planned, the authors made it explicit that the taxpayer subsidized water would only go to farms under a certain acreage limit. That provision has never been enforced. That subsidized water has made millionaires of the owners of the giant agri-business “farms” on the westside. And their extensive pumping of groundwater is what has caused the subsidence that the taxpayers are now being asked to pay for.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Maybe it’s time to ask those millionaires to pay their fair share.

Klara East, Lemoore

Justice must prevail in Comey case

Today the headline showed, “IG Report finds Comey violated FBI policies; DOJ declines prosecution”

Many Americans think Jim Comey is a thief. (Webster’s dictionary states — a person who steals, specially secretly, he takes the goods or the property of another by stealth, without the latter’s knowledge, like a thief in the night … and makes away with things of value, even at the cost of violence.”)

Comey took the government’s property — documents — home and put them in his safe. Then he took them to his friend at The New York Times, hoping to open a door for a special council to investigate the president. How much did it cost American taxpayers?

How much money did Robert Muller make as special prosecutor ?

Comey is full of himself. Why? Because he was top investigator who thought he is above the law. He must learn that even with his 6 feet 8 inches height, he is still too short to become the self-promoting ruler of this great nation.

A person could end up in federal prison organizing the same prohibited acts. Americans are certain that justice will prevail.

Astine Zadourian, Fowler

Immigrants rights are in Scripture

In response to Rita Flores’ letter:

True, America is no longer a Christian nation. Was it ever, really?

But the question, “What would Jesus do?” is never a moot point. What the Bible says is never irrelevant when it is correctly understood and applied and taken in context.

God never told His people to build a wall to keep out unarmed immigrants looking for an opportunity to support their families by plowing the fields of Galilee or picking fruit in Judea. God instructed His people to build a wall around Jerusalem to defend against an armed military attack. Is there a similar credible threat now from Mexico or El Salvador?

Little good the wall did when God’s judgment fell upon His people for their rebellion against Him.

How did God say to treat aliens (or”strangers” in the King James)? Love the strangers (Deuteronomy 10:19); don’t vex or oppress them (Exodus 22:21); don’t “pervert the judgment” of them (Deuteronomy 27:19); have one law for both strangers and native-born (Leviticus 24:22). Yet we mistreat the strangers and let those who illegally hire them off the hook!

We the people and our leaders are going to have a lot of explaining to do.

Frank Austin, Tulare

Fairness of Janz and mayoral run

Andrew Janz is again seeking public service employment; mayor, of Fresno.

Unfair? Mr. Janz, you want the taxpayers of Fresno County to pay your wages while you pursue another job? Unfair? Unfair to whom?