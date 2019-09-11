Letters to the Editor Fixing Friant canal: Letters to the editor, Sept. 11, 2019

The Friant-Kern Canal in the San Joaquin Valley is sinking as parts of the San Joaquin Valley floor collapse because of subsidence, the result of excessive groundwater pumping during the drought. Bridges in this area of the canal, near Terra Bella, used to be 12 feet above the water’s surface. Now it’s one foot. Fresno Bee file

Does not support fixing Friant canal

I would like to rewrite the first sentence of the editorial board's opinion re: Senate Bill 559 as follows: "One of the key reasons chloride concentration at the intake of the state aqueduct was as high as 150 mg/liter during the drought years of 2014-2016 is a ribbon of water called the Friant Kern Canal.”

The original bond issue that supported the building of the Friant Dam did not call for the complete destruction of the San Joaquin River (SJR) flow after World War II. The consequence of low flows in SJR is deeper incursion of the salty Pacific Ocean into the Delta. I say, do not repair the subsided section of Friant Kern canal. Send more fresh water up the San Joaquin to the delta to improve the salinity of aqueduct and Delta-Mendotta canal.

Anthony H. Horan, Fresno

How to control West Nile virus

West Nile virus is taking over all the American states and cities, and Fresno is one of the them. Although mosquitoes are the main cause of spreading this disease, we humans are also equally responsible of spreading this disease. We all know that mosquitoes like dirty water, but we are neglecting our responsibility and ignoring the water that is standing in tires, buckets, pools, etc. for long time in our properties.

It is not only state’s duty to clean the environment, but it is our responsibility too . By getting rid of all standing water, we are not just cleaning our properties, but can also save the life of many people, like Robert Diaz, who unfortunately died with West Nile virus.

Ripu Daman Khangura, Fresno

Democrat-bashing was illogical

I read a recent letter numerous times trying to follow the author’s logic, or lack thereof. I believe his letter contains logical fallacies.

Mr. Bacchetti opines on gun violence in Chicago by blaming the policies of Democrats for “poverty, illicit drugs, homelessness, poor schools and failure rates, all resulting in extremes in crimes and gun violence.” He concludes, “it reveals without a doubt who the true racists are.”

First of all, he doesn’t mention racism when he complains the Democrats blame the NRA and President Trump for the shootings in El Paso and Dayton. He then subtly switches to a secondary point (red herring) by calling the Democrats racists, instead of sticking to the issue of the shootings. Also, by blaming others, he rationalizes the blatant refusal of the NRA and “Individual Number One” for not advocating stricter gun control laws.

While I do not disagree with Mr. Bacchetti concerning failed policies from the Democrats and how they have contributed to conditions African Americans face in Chicago, I fail to see how it makes the party “the true racists.” His argument is therefore rendered flawed and invalid.

Sidd A. Moreno, Fresno

Evangelicals should be outraged

The Trump administration’s recent action to bar family planning funds to groups like Planned Parenthood should be an outrage to even the evangelical and pro-birth communities. Now, tens of thousands of women in California alone will go without birth control and other family health care services. This will result in thousands of unintended pregnancies. An increase in unintended pregnancies will lead to an increase in abortions and unwanted children. Unwanted children tend not to do as well in life compared to those born into a wanting and loving family. Many of these unwanted children will end up dropping out of school and becoming a drain on our tax dollars.

Please note that my reference to the “pro-birth community” is factually based. While they call themselves “pro-life,” seldom do they actively support funding programs for pre- and post-natal care or pre-kindergarten classes — all of which will greatly benefit the life of a young child.