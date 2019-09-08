Letters to the Editor Nunes a fake farmer? Letters to the editor, Sept. 8, 2019

Does Nunes really walk the furrows?

When my wife and I arrived in Fresno decades ago from big city life, a TV ad was running. I forget what it was selling, but it urged us to business with “the man who walks the furrows.” Now we have fake farmer/Republican congressman/Trump houseboy Devin Nunes, the man who manages to survive on his farm that generates zero income.

An old joke my late father (not all that late) used to like: How does Nunes survive? Volume!

Jim Steinberg, Fresno

SB 1 bad for water and threat to fish

How many articles have you read over the last decade bemoaning the decline of Delta smelt, salmon, or other endangered species? Clearly, our existing regulatory system has not helped them at all.

And yet, Senate Bill 1, if passed as written, would lock our old, outdated system into place. Not only does the existing system not help, locking it in place would do away with the voluntary agreements on water, which contain funded environmental projects, including habitat restoration and other assistance for struggling fish populations as well as water supply reliability for the Valley.

These agreements, supported by the Newsom administration, provide a framework for water agencies, incorporation of the latest science and ongoing progress checks to keep things on track. They are agreements produced by a statewide coalition of water users.

State and federal cooperation of our water projects will be in jeopardy for the first time in their history. SB 1 as written, will result in even less water at higher rates and assure we follow outdated science that has led to well-documented failures in fish restoration.

Unless the Legislature amends SB 1 in a way that protects voluntary agreements, you’re going to continue reading articles about environmental decline and water shortages.

Wayne Western Jr., Clovis

Costa has good record on guns

We are disappointed to hear Jim Costa has chosen to concede and divest his campaign of the funds that were donated to him from Safari Club International because of Ms. Mendoza and her March for Our Lives group here in Fresno, who have a total disdain for the National Rifle Association, which has members who hold governing positions in Safari Club International.

Ms. Mendoza went on to chastise Mr. Costa for “not doing his homework” when accepting campaign donations and then informed Mr. Costa “you’re either going to come of age with us or get out of the way.”

It is unfortunate that Ms. Mendoza has “not done her homework,” for if she had she would learn that Jim Costa has long supported many of the gun control bills in Congress and has done his best to persuade other congressional members to stand behind the legislation. And the other homework she has not yet completed is learning that the NRA is one of the foremost authorities for hunter gun safety. There are many people still walking on this Earth because others took hunter safety classes developed by the NRA to make them safer hunters.

We all have our disagreements with the NRA and some of it’s political agenda. But like it or not the NRA provides guidelines that help gun owners be safer, and it stands to reason that Safari International would have an association with an organization that will help keep its members safe.

As for Ms. Mendoza’s warning to Jim Costa to “come of age with us or get out of the way,” we find that very disrespectful to the rest of us in his district who he represents that have a multitude of concerns that also need to be addressed. To demand a member of Congress to fall in line with your expectations or “else” is a very selfish concept.

If Ms. Mendoza and her group are truly wanting to help save young lives, they should consider concentrating on stopping millennials from texting while driving. There are more people killed by “distracted drivers” in one year than all of the gun killings for the past 10 years combined. Just something to think about.

Keith Arndt, Fresno

Governor Newsom needs to get real

Really govern, Gavin. Please feel free anytime to come out of your high security and ride along with any of our outstanding police officers who protect our communities statewide. For heaven’s sake, you were put into a high violence situation where the officer had to negotiate a peaceful situation with an armed individual, but couldn’t use deadly force to protect our communities in fear of being jailed or sued. Now I guess the movie “Demolition Man” has come true.

Get a grip on our criminals and the justice system. Oh yeah, your bill for buying ammunition is really going to stop the gangs or other criminals. Get off your high horse and come see the everyday dealings. Stop attacking the outstanding law-abiding citizens of this state. You may need us some day.